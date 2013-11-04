RSS

Waka Flocka Flame is checking into his hotel in Newport, Va., and as rap stars tend to do when they’re spotted in public, he’s caused a bit of a commotion. It’s only moments after he’s arrived when he’s mobbed more

Nov 4, 2013 5:14 PM Music Feature

The menu at NaNa Asian Fusion and Sushi Bar (4511 N. Oakland Ave.) is unique in Milwaukee County. The sushi list is normal enough but the entrées are cleverly organized. They are grouped by the sauces, from which you then more

Feb 13, 2013 4:48 PM Dining Preview

Vietnamese restaurants seem to be the fastest-growing segment among local ethnic restaurants. The latest to open is Pho Hai Tuyet (204 W. Layton Ave.), whose original location at 27th and Howard closed a few months ago. more

Jan 16, 2013 3:10 PM Dining Preview

Larb is a minced meat salad commonly found in Isan, Laos, and northern Thailand. Thai larb, which varies from the Isan and Laos versions, combines herbs, onions and hot chilies. It is common on many local Thai menus, but one more

Nov 28, 2012 12:40 PM Dining Preview

If Vietnam designated a national dish, it would have to be the steaming bowl of broth and noodles called pho. Pho is a staple of street-food vendors in Vietnam, and many restaurants in the nation’s larger cities... more

Oct 12, 2012 3:12 PM Dining Preview

For years, Milwaukeeans who didn't live near the North Side could expect a bit of a drive if they wanted to satisfy their barbecue cravings, but that has started to change recently. Last year... more

Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The exterior of Fritz's Pub looks like many corner bars in Milwaukee. And upon entering, it still fits the bill, with its dark, windowless interior, sheet-paneling walls and imitation brick. But Fritz's menu, which includes some Serbian ite... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

For Mitt Romney, the president's greatest vulnerability seems to be that he is no Bill Clinton—and Romney... more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

