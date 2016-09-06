Beer Gardens

RSS

Milwaukee County will be hosting nine public workshops to engage the community on the parks’ long-range future throughout September and into October. But we have to wonder if Abele will listen to the results or if he will reject sound advic... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:08 PM News Features

A new food cart focusing on Wisconsin sausages has launched a Kickstarter campaign in hopes of getting up and running by summer. Dongers: A Wisconsin Thing would serve only Wisconsin-made products via a bicycle cart, headed by Ryan Ziegler. Purvey.. more

Mar 13, 2015 8:20 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee’s growler landscape was mostly dormant in January 2014. Few locations other than breweries were filling 64-oz. vessels with fresh beer for patrons to carry off-premise. And while it seems that little grows in the dead of winter around he.. more

Feb 15, 2015 10:51 PM Eat/Drink

After all of the hearings, amendments and rancor between Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and the 18-member Board of Supervisors, a unified board put its stamp of approval on a 2013 county budget that more

Nov 20, 2012 10:29 PM News Features

The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the Seattle Mariners this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more

Jun 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When it comes to local Mexican dining, vegetarians are usually out of luck. Options typically consist of a cheese quesadilla and possibly a cheese chimichanga. Even most bean items are out because they might be cooked with lard. An exceptio... more

Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

