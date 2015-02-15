Beer Pong
This Week’s Featured Beer: O’so Golden RAY of Sourshine
Milwaukee’s growler landscape was mostly dormant in January 2014. Few locations other than breweries were filling 64-oz. vessels with fresh beer for patrons to carry off-premise. And while it seems that little grows in the dead of winter around he.. more
Feb 15, 2015 10:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
Incredible! Gableman’s Ethics Case Is Dropped
Jul 8, 2010 5:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Vegetarians Rejoice at Riviera Maya
When it comes to local Mexican dining, vegetarians are usually out of luck. Options typically consist of a cheese quesadilla and possibly a cheese chimichanga. Even most bean items are out because they might be cooked with lard. An exceptio... more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
An Opportunity to Rise With Flees In Racine
Racine’s Over Our Head Players is preparing to stage World War II late this summer as it presents a production of William W. Vought’s stage drama Lie Down With Dogs. Over Our Head hosts the world premiere production of the drama written by the s.. more
May 16, 2010 10:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
3 Penny Opera
Frequent Milwaukee stage bad guy Jeremy Welter plays the sociopathic Macheath in Off the W 3Penny Opera ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Beer Pong
In recent years the college pastime of beer pong has grown from a viral drinking game to something of a true sport along the line of billiards, complete with organized tournaments. Thanks to the city’,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee