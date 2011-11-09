RSS
Beer Selection
Sugar Maple
It's a marvelous time to be a beer lover in Milwaukee, as bars all over the city have greatly expanded their beer selections over the last decade. When you're craving a beer you've never had before (or perhaps never even heard of before), ... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
Packers shopping Favre
From ESPN.com: What would NFL teams trade the Green Bay Packers for Brett Favre? The Packers have asked multiple teams what they would be willing to offer for their team icon and former NFL MVP, the NFL Network reported -- a state of af.. more
Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!