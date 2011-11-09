RSS

Beer Selection

It's a marvelous time to be a beer lover in Milwaukee, as bars all over the city have greatly expanded their beer selections over the last decade. When you're craving a beer you've never had before (or perhaps never even heard of before), ... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2011

  From ESPN.com: What would NFL teams trade the Green Bay Packers for Brett Favre? The Packers have asked multiple teams what they would be willing to offer for their team icon and former NFL MVP, the NFL Network reported -- a state of af.. more

Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES