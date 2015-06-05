Beer Tours
Von Stiehl Winery Presents: Meet the Makers
Von Stiehl Winery's Meetthe Makers event is coming up Saturday, June 20th. Meet the Makers is a unique wine and beer festival with a flavor all its own.The one day festival offerstest batches and unique blends newly released by Von Stiehl Winer.. more
Jun 5, 2015 4:40 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
R.I.P. Richard LaValliere, of The Haskels and Oil Tasters
Richard LaValliere, one of the great innovators of the early Milwaukee punk scene, passed away Sunday night. LaValliere was the bassist for The Haskels, one of the city\'s first punk bands, in the late-\'70s, and then the frontman for Oil Tasters,.. more
Feb 8, 2012 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
‘Art to Art’: Experiments in Dance
All artists need the opportunity to fail. Risk-taking is indispensable. What serious opportunities for trial and error exist for artists in Milwaukee after they leave the relative safety of a college program? This is not an idle question.Da... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Belgium by Beer
DonFeinberg & Wendy Littlefield lived in Belgium for several years andhave just retu See the travel and links sections of the www.belgianexperts.com website for more handy res ,Travel more
Sep 10, 2009 12:00 AM Wendy Littlefield A&E Feature 2 Comments