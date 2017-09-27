RSS

Tap Takeover Podcast crew sits down with Mitch Bushner and Karl Wendtlandt at The Fermentorium. more

Sep 27, 2017 12:00 AM Tap Takeover Podcast

Local historian John Gurda will give a lively look back at thebeverage that made Milwaukee famous on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at theNorth Point Lighthouse museum gallery (2650 N. Wahl Ave.). To celebrateOktoberfest, the lighthou.. more

Sep 18, 2017 6:27 PM Around MKE

Prepare thedirndls and lederhosen; Oktoberfest is ahead of schedule in Milwaukee, thisyear. Organized by BavarianBierhaus, the event will kick off a month of festivities on Friday,September 8, in Heidelberg Park in Glendale. Beer will f.. more

Sep 6, 2017 3:55 PM Around MKE

In this special edition of the Tap Takeover Podcast, the guys check in with some friends of the podcast, as well as some new brewers at Firkin Fest. more

Aug 30, 2017 10:13 AM Tap Takeover Podcast

Milwaukee has seen anexplosion in the craft beer department. Breweries and tap rooms have sprung upin neighborhoods all over the city, and it’s never been easier to find alocally made beer at your favorite bar or restaurant. In celebration.. more

Jul 24, 2017 7:09 PM Sponsored Content

This year’s Luxembourg Fest, located in Belgium, Wis. onSaturday, Aug. 12, will feature a special Ansay International Tasting event.Bofferding beers, Domaines Vinsmoselle wines and Ramborn hard cider will all beon hand at the tasting.“Th.. more

Jul 19, 2017 9:24 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee-brewed Pabst beers will now be availableGuaranteed Rate Field, the oh-so-stupidly named home park of the Chicago WhiteSox. As a part of the trend towards craft brews at big league parks, thepartnership will include a number of .. more

Jun 26, 2017 2:48 PM Around MKE

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schliecher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention, once again, to Milwaukee's "People's Flag" campaign. It's been indisputably successful—the new Milwaukee .. more

Jun 8, 2017 3:21 PM On Music

ENLARGE MAP Stein & Dine 2017 Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 1pm-2pm (VIP) kknd 2pm-6pm (GA) Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center About Event | Tickets | Facebook,Stein and Dine more

Apr 19, 2017 1:14 PM Stein & Dine 2 Comments

It's sping, so that means it's also the start of beer fest season. Here are details about a few that are coming up on us quickly. more

Apr 13, 2017 2:35 PM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

Today the Brewers unveiled the extensive renovations to Miller Park's food and beverage offerings. The upgrade is the largest project undertaken in the stadium since opening in 2001 and was funded entirely by the Brewers ownership and Delaw... more

Mar 29, 2017 5:01 PM Brew City Booze 4 Comments

Maggie Skinner's experience with home brewing a Palmer's Premium Beer Kit Vienna Lager. more

Feb 13, 2017 1:12 PM Eat/Drink

Will Milwaukee eventually reclaim its title as Brew City? Here are some local breweries and brewpubs you can look forward to in 2017. more

Feb 8, 2017 2:12 PM Eat/Drink

Food & Froth, an annual fundraiser benefitting theMilwaukee Public Museum’s exhibits and educational programs, will be held atthe museum on Saturday, Feb. 18.The event will feature more than 200 beers, ciders and meadsfro.. more

Feb 6, 2017 5:52 PM Around MKE

In case you were under the impression that there were nomore available options for Milwaukeeans to drink beer, Milwaukee-native RedmondTuttle and Ryan Jaeger, who created a similar service in Minnesota, havecreated the PaddleTavern. Imag.. more

Jan 27, 2017 9:52 PM Around MKE

If you’ve been paying attention to the Greater Milwaukee areaat all, you’ve noticed the rapid rate at which breweries are opening. As theyopen, I think, “What makes them so different from the last brewery thatopened?” Though I can’t an.. more

Dec 20, 2016 4:10 PM Eat/Drink

One of my favorite things about writing is getting the chanceto meet the Brewmasters behind some of my favorite beers and breweries. ThoughI didn’t get a chance to sit down with Scott Manning of VintageBrewing Co., I still got a chance to f.. more

Nov 7, 2016 8:03 PM Eat/Drink

Another restaurant opening in Bay View might seem likeoverkill, but Bumstead Provisions’ offerings are going past people’s needs andgiving them something different. Sourcing the best, unique ingredients from theMidwest to not only serve in th.. more

Oct 27, 2016 6:46 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee has always been known as Brew City, and thisyear's explosion of new micro breweries only cements our status as one of thebest beer cities in the country. Here's a roundup of breweries that have openedrecently, plus a few .. more

Oct 7, 2016 2:20 PM Around MKE

Lacey Muszynski rounds up the best new microbreweries to visit this fall. more

Oct 7, 2016 11:02 AM Brew City Booze

