Tap Takeover Takes to The Fermentorium
Tap Takeover Podcast crew sits down with Mitch Bushner and Karl Wendtlandt at The Fermentorium. more
Sep 27, 2017 12:00 AM Alex, Andy, Jesus and Jim @ Tap Takeover Podcast Tap Takeover Podcast
John Gurda to Give History of Local Brewing at 'Milwaukee on Tap'
Local historian John Gurda will give a lively look back at thebeverage that made Milwaukee famous on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at theNorth Point Lighthouse museum gallery (2650 N. Wahl Ave.). To celebrateOktoberfest, the lighthou.. more
Sep 18, 2017 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bavarian Bierhaus Oktoberfest Begins on Friday
Prepare thedirndls and lederhosen; Oktoberfest is ahead of schedule in Milwaukee, thisyear. Organized by BavarianBierhaus, the event will kick off a month of festivities on Friday,September 8, in Heidelberg Park in Glendale. Beer will f.. more
Sep 6, 2017 3:55 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Tap Takeover Podcast Takes on Firkin Fest
In this special edition of the Tap Takeover Podcast, the guys check in with some friends of the podcast, as well as some new brewers at Firkin Fest. more
Aug 30, 2017 10:13 AM Alex, Andy, Jesus and Jim @ Tap Takeover Podcast Tap Takeover Podcast
Milwaukee Craft Brewery League Hosts Milwaukee Craft Brewery Week
Milwaukee has seen anexplosion in the craft beer department. Breweries and tap rooms have sprung upin neighborhoods all over the city, and it’s never been easier to find alocally made beer at your favorite bar or restaurant. In celebration.. more
Jul 24, 2017 7:09 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Luxembourg Fest to Feature Ansay International Tasting Event
This year’s Luxembourg Fest, located in Belgium, Wis. onSaturday, Aug. 12, will feature a special Ansay International Tasting event.Bofferding beers, Domaines Vinsmoselle wines and Ramborn hard cider will all beon hand at the tasting.“Th.. more
Jul 19, 2017 9:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee-Brewed Pabst Beers to be Featured at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field
Milwaukee-brewed Pabst beers will now be availableGuaranteed Rate Field, the oh-so-stupidly named home park of the Chicago WhiteSox. As a part of the trend towards craft brews at big league parks, thepartnership will include a number of .. more
Jun 26, 2017 2:48 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee's "People's Flag" Campaign Spawns Imitators
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schliecher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention, once again, to Milwaukee's "People's Flag" campaign. It's been indisputably successful—the new Milwaukee .. more
Jun 8, 2017 3:21 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stein & Dine 2017 Festival Guide
ENLARGE MAP Stein & Dine 2017 Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 1pm-2pm (VIP) kknd 2pm-6pm (GA) Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center About Event | Tickets | Facebook,Stein and Dine more
Apr 19, 2017 1:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Stein & Dine 2 Comments
Beer Fest Season Begins
It's sping, so that means it's also the start of beer fest season. Here are details about a few that are coming up on us quickly. more
Apr 13, 2017 2:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
New Foods and Renovations Come to Miller Park
Today the Brewers unveiled the extensive renovations to Miller Park's food and beverage offerings. The upgrade is the largest project undertaken in the stadium since opening in 2001 and was funded entirely by the Brewers ownership and Delaw... more
Mar 29, 2017 5:01 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 4 Comments
Adventures in Homebrewing
Maggie Skinner's experience with home brewing a Palmer's Premium Beer Kit Vienna Lager. more
Feb 13, 2017 1:12 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Drink Up, Brew City: Breweries and Brewpubs to Look for in 2017
Will Milwaukee eventually reclaim its title as Brew City? Here are some local breweries and brewpubs you can look forward to in 2017. more
Feb 8, 2017 2:12 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Milwaukee Public Museum Hosts 19th Annual Food & Froth Fundraiser
Food & Froth, an annual fundraiser benefitting theMilwaukee Public Museum’s exhibits and educational programs, will be held atthe museum on Saturday, Feb. 18.The event will feature more than 200 beers, ciders and meadsfro.. more
Feb 6, 2017 5:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A New 'PaddleTavern' Will Hit the Milwaukee River this May
In case you were under the impression that there were nomore available options for Milwaukeeans to drink beer, Milwaukee-native RedmondTuttle and Ryan Jaeger, who created a similar service in Minnesota, havecreated the PaddleTavern. Imag.. more
Jan 27, 2017 9:52 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Westallion Brewing Company’s Passion to Brew Goes Beyond their German Heritage
If you’ve been paying attention to the Greater Milwaukee areaat all, you’ve noticed the rapid rate at which breweries are opening. As theyopen, I think, “What makes them so different from the last brewery thatopened?” Though I can’t an.. more
Dec 20, 2016 4:10 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Girl Meets Beer: Vintage Brewing Co.
One of my favorite things about writing is getting the chanceto meet the Brewmasters behind some of my favorite beers and breweries. ThoughI didn’t get a chance to sit down with Scott Manning of VintageBrewing Co., I still got a chance to f.. more
Nov 7, 2016 8:03 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Bumstead Provisions New in Bay View
Another restaurant opening in Bay View might seem likeoverkill, but Bumstead Provisions’ offerings are going past people’s needs andgiving them something different. Sourcing the best, unique ingredients from theMidwest to not only serve in th.. more
Oct 27, 2016 6:46 PM Maggie Skinner Around MKE
Try the Taprooms at These New Microbreweries
Milwaukee has always been known as Brew City, and thisyear's explosion of new micro breweries only cements our status as one of thebest beer cities in the country. Here's a roundup of breweries that have openedrecently, plus a few .. more
Oct 7, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
