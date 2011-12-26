RSS

As Bees In Honey Drown

<p> Before the advent of home taping, no one thought of owning a copy of a television show and there was a chance that a favorite episode might never be seen again. Much early programming has disappeared into the ether, yet many things have been .. more

Dec 26, 2011 1:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

The design sensibilities present on the stage of UWM’s Mainstage Theatre can often end up being some of the best in town. Designers working with UWM end up taking some chances that have made for some really impressive work in the recent past . ... more

Dec 9, 2011 6:00 AM Theater

I find Charles Bukowski’s work to be extremely tedious. I am referring to his written work, of course. I can only assume his work for the US Post Office in LA was better than his written work, but it’s tough to say. Not that I don’t understand w.. more

Nov 13, 2011 4:04 AM Theater

The idea of Christmas in small town America is absurdly romantic. Precisely why it’s absurdly romantic is anyone’s guess. And as sweet as the idea of the holidays in small town Midwestern America are . . . Oconomowoc’s Theatre On Main makes the .. more

Nov 1, 2011 11:38 AM Theater

Andy Baggot, the UW hockey beat writer for the Wisconsin State Journal, reported today that the Badgers women's hockey team is putting together a formal bid to host the 2014 Women's Frozen Four.The biggest drawback from the Badgers' bid is that t.. more

Oct 19, 2011 4:08 AM More Sports

 After last weekend, I was a bit concerned that I had started to lose a critical perspective on things. I loved everything that opened last week. Theatrical Tendencies’ The Little Dog Laughed is brilliant and well balanced. In Tandem’s Mrs. Mann.. more

Oct 15, 2011 3:55 AM Theater

blogimage7725.jpe

Boulevard Theatre launched its 2009-2010 season with the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforementione... more

Aug 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7648.jpe

Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season with the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforementione... more

Aug 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage7564.jpe

Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season with the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforementione... more

Aug 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7484.jpe

Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season this week the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforemen... more

Aug 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7481.jpe

Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season this week the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforemen... more

Aug 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7472.jpe

Boulevard Theatrelaunches its 2009-2010 season this week the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforement... more

Jul 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7462.jpe

Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season this week the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the con woma... more

Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES