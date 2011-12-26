As Bees In Honey Drown
Dangerous Honeymooners
<p> Before the advent of home taping, no one thought of owning a copy of a television show and there was a chance that a favorite episode might never be seen again. Much early programming has disappeared into the ether, yet many things have been .. more
Dec 26, 2011 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Design As You Like It
The design sensibilities present on the stage of UWM’s Mainstage Theatre can often end up being some of the best in town. Designers working with UWM end up taking some chances that have made for some really impressive work in the recent past . ... more
Dec 9, 2011 6:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bukowski As Muse
I find Charles Bukowski’s work to be extremely tedious. I am referring to his written work, of course. I can only assume his work for the US Post Office in LA was better than his written work, but it’s tough to say. Not that I don’t understand w.. more
Nov 13, 2011 4:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Be a Part of Christmas In New York In Oconomowoc
The idea of Christmas in small town America is absurdly romantic. Precisely why it’s absurdly romantic is anyone’s guess. And as sweet as the idea of the holidays in small town Midwestern America are . . . Oconomowoc’s Theatre On Main makes the .. more
Nov 1, 2011 11:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Could Badger Women's Hockey host the 2014 Frozen Four?
Andy Baggot, the UW hockey beat writer for the Wisconsin State Journal, reported today that the Badgers women's hockey team is putting together a formal bid to host the 2014 Women's Frozen Four.The biggest drawback from the Badgers' bid is that t.. more
Oct 19, 2011 4:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Thoughts After A Prelude
After last weekend, I was a bit concerned that I had started to lose a critical perspective on things. I loved everything that opened last week. Theatrical Tendencies’ The Little Dog Laughed is brilliant and well balanced. In Tandem’s Mrs. Mann.. more
Oct 15, 2011 3:55 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
As Bees in Honey Drown
Boulevard Theatre launched its 2009-2010 season with the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforementione... more
Aug 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
As Bees in Honey Drown
Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season with the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforementione... more
Aug 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
As Bees in Honey Drown
Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season with the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforementione... more
Aug 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
As Bees in Honey Drown
Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season this week the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforemen... more
Aug 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
As Bees in Honey Drown
Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season this week the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforemen... more
Aug 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
As Bees in Honey Drown
Boulevard Theatrelaunches its 2009-2010 season this week the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforement... more
Jul 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
As Bees in Honey Drown
Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season this week the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown, which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the con woma... more
Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments