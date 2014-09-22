Only The Beginning
Wave Chapelle and the Benefits of a Strong Co-Sign
There’s a surplus of talent bubbling in the Milwaukeerap scene right now, including probably about a dozen or so truly deserving rappersall trying to position themselves for a big break. Wave Chapelle has a leg upover all of them. After movin.. more
Sep 22, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nora Collins Commits Herself to Country Music
“I didn’t really know what I was doing. I just knew I like to write songs, and I enjoyed singing,” so says 19-year-old country singer Nora Collins of recording her first album more
Aug 5, 2013 12:41 PM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
The Girl by the Lake
It’s not just the body of a teenage girl found near the water that will remind some of us of “Twin Peaks.” The Italian film The Girl by the Lake (La Ragazza del Lago) unfolds in a small town nestled amid mountains and woods, an idyllic s more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews