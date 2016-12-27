Behavioral Health
State Audit Finds Serious Problems with Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Services
State auditors provided a rare independent, detailed look at the operations and oversight of the county’s behavioral health services and raised critical issues. more
Dec 27, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Kicking the Habit
The early medical intervention advocated by former Congressman Patrick Kennedy is contrary to how we currently treat mental health or substance use disorders. Now, we wait until someone has entered “stage 4” of their illness, then wonder... more
Sep 27, 2016 4:49 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Mental Health Crisis Training for Police Officers Questioned
“If this is what an officer did during a role play, what are they like on the street?” wondered Mary Neubauer, who was injured during a crisis intervention training session in West Allis. more
Sep 20, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Don’t Be Fooled by the Campaign to Save Héctor Colón’s Job
Reappointments of department heads tend to be routine affairs. But Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s reappointment of Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón is anything but routine. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Milwaukee’s Mental Health Hospital Privatization Still Underway
The Milwaukee County Mental Health Board had intended to decide this summer on outsourcing the county’s psychiatric hospital this summer. But that decision’s been delayed—and that’s a good thing, according to the board’s chair, Duncan Shrou... more
Jul 12, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Milwaukee Seeks to Support, Not Jail, Those with Mental Illnesses
Thanks to a $2 million grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Milwaukee County will be implementing strategies to provide support to those with a mental illness to keep them out of jail. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:22 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Saturday Listening Session on Behavioral Health
State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff (D-Milwaukee) is convening aspecial listening session on behavioral health on Saturday, Feb. 6, noon-3p.m., at the Washington Park Senior Center, 4420 W. Vliet St. I can’t tell you how sorely this listening session.. more
Feb 4, 2016 5:52 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Is the New Milwaukee County Mental Health Board Listening to the Public?
A year after the Milwaukee County Mental Health Board’s creation, members of the public—including the consumers of the county’s mental health and substance abuse programs, along with their advocates—are having difficulty connecting to the b... more
Aug 25, 2015 8:56 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Milwaukee County Residents Lose Control of Mental Health Services
With little fanfare, Milwaukee County’s mental health system was transferred to state control last week. Soon, the Milwaukee County executive and board of supervisors will send to Gov. Scott Walker their more
Apr 16, 2014 1:15 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Mental Health Takeover Bill Lacks Accountability
A bill fast-tracked through the Legislature would remove Milwaukee County supervisors’ responsibility for mental health services, putting an unelected Milwaukee County Mental Health Board selected by Gov. Scott Walker in charge of those ser... more
Feb 18, 2014 9:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
County Board Restores Accountability to Abele’s Budget
Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors overrode all but one of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s 39 vetoes in the 2014 budget, providing more oversight of the county’s more
Nov 27, 2013 1:07 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
At Latl
Milwaukee’s At Latl consists of Kevin Christensen, Dan Mahony and Kent Watson. The band delivers each song in a delicate balance of addictive originality with no tiresome phrasing. Listeners are brought into every song rather like an overhe... more
Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Album Reviews 1 Comments