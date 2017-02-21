Bel Canto Chorus
UPAF Still Performing After 50 Years
Fifty years ago Milwaukee civic leaders banded together to found the United Performing Arts Fund, which celebrates its annual Campaign Launch on Monday, March 6. more
Feb 21, 2017 1:28 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Spring Arts Guide 2017 Directory
Acacia Theatre Company 414-744-5995 acaciatheatre.com Alchemist Theatre 414-426-4169 thealchemisttheatre.com All In Productions allin-mke.com Bay Players 414-299-9040 theba,Spring Arts Guide 2017 more
Feb 21, 2017 11:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Spring Arts Guide
Performing Arts Weekly 10.6
Chicago’s Armenian Sardarabad Dance Ensemble comes to South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, Oct. 8. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Bel Canto Chorus- Revelations of Divine Love
Bel Canto Chorus performs two works by contemporary composers—one of these, Carson Cooman’s Revelations of Divine Love, hereby receiving its Midwest premiere. This 18-movement piece for soprano,Classical Music and Dance more
Mar 4, 2016 10:54 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Classical Happening: Bel Canto Chorus
Milwaukee’s Bel Canto Chorus joins up with the Bel Canto Boy Choir and special guest Stained Glass Brass—a quintet of full-time, professional musicians who’ve performed throughout the Midwest—for its annual “Christmas in the Basilica” co... more
Dec 8, 2015 7:31 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Bel Canto Chorus Presents: Every Family Touched
Wisconsin's acclaimed Bel Canto Chorus' next show offers audiences a glimpse into Wisconsin's Civil War Legacy through music. Experience the music and stories of that arduous and perilous period in Wisconsin's history at their upcoming concert at.. more
Oct 8, 2015 9:45 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Bel Canto Chorus Presents: Modern American Choral Masters
May 14, 2015 5:38 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
This Week in Milwaukee: March 19-25
This week TV on the Radio and The Decemberists return for two big sold-out shows. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Milwaukee
Jan 8, 2015 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec 11-17
This week Wiz Khalifa and Meghan Trainor tag team the Eagles Ballroom, Ex Fabula goes bilingual and two Milwaukee bands celebrate big releases. more
Dec 9, 2014 9:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Classical Happenings
Richard Hynson leads the Bel Canto Chorus and Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra in James MacMillan’s Seven Last Words from the Cross and Morten Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 9, at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, 2333 S. Sixth S... more
Feb 26, 2014 1:08 AM None - Do Not Delete Classical Music
Bold Audio Spectacles on the Lake
“It'll never look the same,” my friend said as we left the North Point Water Tower section of UW-Milwaukee’s “Summerdances—Stephan Koplowitz: Water Sight more
Jun 18, 2013 10:29 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Dancing on Site
At nightfall on June 13, 14 and 15, 14 dancers will perform at the base of the beautiful North Point Water Tower while digital projections animate the white stone monument's upper half and 25 voices from Bel Canto Chorus more
Jun 11, 2013 9:43 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Radical Sight Lines
Anime,the distinctly Japanese genre of animation, is inherently subversive. Notnecessarily by supporting any particular ideology but for undermining theCartesian philosophy and aesthetics that insists upon dividing the world intwo.. more
Mar 20, 2013 9:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bel Canto Chorus' 'Evensong' Celebration
Maestro Richard Hynson and the 100 voices of the Bel Canto Chorus will perform Hynson's Evensong at the St. Joseph Center Chapel. Hynson wrote the piece in 1999 to commemorate his first decade with Bel Canto and to honor patrons David and R... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
John Gurda
The Milwaukee School of Engineering debuts a new, free lecture series about city issues tonight in its Todd Wehr Auditorium with a presentation from Milwaukee historian John Gurda, who will speak about one of the city’s most pressing more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Joseph Hanreddy Moves to UW-Milwaukee
After years of serving as artistic director of Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Joseph Hanreddy finds himself with an interesting new role in the Milwaukee theater scene. The man who helped make the Rep the city’s most prestigious theater comp... more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Off the Cuff
Sex, Drugs and The American Way
No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre in its production of Sex, Drugs and the American Way , which runs more
Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Holiday Concerts By Early Music Now, Bel Canto Chorus
Early Music Now has brought Anonymous 4 back to Milwaukee for theirholiday-themed concert The ,Classical Music/Dance more
Dec 8, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music