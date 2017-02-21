RSS

Bel Canto Chorus

Fifty years ago Milwaukee civic leaders banded together to found the United Performing Arts Fund, which celebrates its annual Campaign Launch on Monday, March 6. more

Feb 21, 2017 1:28 PM A&E Feature

Acacia Theatre Company 414-744-5995 acaciatheatre.com Alchemist Theatre 414-426-4169 thealchemisttheatre.com All In Productions allin-mke.com Bay Players 414-299-9040 theba,Spring Arts Guide 2017 more

Feb 21, 2017 11:10 AM Spring Arts Guide

Chicago’s Armenian Sardarabad Dance Ensemble comes to South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, Oct. 8. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:48 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Bel Canto Chorus performs two works by contemporary composers—one of these, Carson Cooman’s Revelations of Divine Love, hereby receiving its Midwest premiere. This 18-movement piece for soprano,Classical Music and Dance more

Mar 4, 2016 10:54 AM Classical Music

Milwaukee’s Bel Canto Chorus joins up with the Bel Canto Boy Choir and special guest Stained Glass Brass—a quintet of full-time, professional musicians who’ve performed throughout the Midwest—for its annual “Christmas in the Basilica” co... more

Dec 8, 2015 7:31 PM Classical Music

Wisconsin's acclaimed Bel Canto Chorus' next show offers audiences a glimpse into Wisconsin's Civil War Legacy through music.  Experience the music and stories of that arduous and perilous period in Wisconsin's history at their upcoming concert at.. more

Oct 8, 2015 9:45 PM Sponsored Content

May 14, 2015 5:38 PM Sponsored Content

This week TV on the Radio and The Decemberists return for two big sold-out shows. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Jan 8, 2015 1:00 PM Around MKE

This week Wiz Khalifa and Meghan Trainor tag team the Eagles Ballroom, Ex Fabula goes bilingual and two Milwaukee bands celebrate big releases. more

Dec 9, 2014 9:37 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Richard Hynson leads the Bel Canto Chorus and Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra in James MacMillan’s Seven Last Words from the Cross and Morten Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 9, at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, 2333 S. Sixth S... more

Feb 26, 2014 1:08 AM Classical Music

“It'll never look the same,” my friend said as we left the North Point Water Tower section of UW-Milwaukee’s “Summerdances—Stephan Koplowitz: Water Sight more

Jun 18, 2013 10:29 PM Classical Music

At nightfall on June 13, 14 and 15, 14 dancers will perform at the base of the beautiful North Point Water Tower while digital projections animate the white stone monument's upper half and 25 voices from Bel Canto Chorus more

Jun 11, 2013 9:43 PM Classical Music

 Anime,the distinctly Japanese genre of animation, is inherently subversive. Notnecessarily by supporting any particular ideology but for undermining theCartesian philosophy and aesthetics that insists upon dividing the world intwo.. more

Mar 20, 2013 9:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

Maestro Richard Hynson and the 100 voices of the Bel Canto Chorus will perform Hynson's Evensong at the St. Joseph Center Chapel. Hynson wrote the piece in 1999 to commemorate his first decade with Bel Canto and to honor patrons David and R... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

The Milwaukee School of Engineering debuts a new, free lecture series about city issues tonight in its Todd Wehr Auditorium with a presentation from Milwaukee historian John Gurda, who will speak about one of the city’s most pressing more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

After years of serving as artistic director of Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Joseph Hanreddy finds himself with an interesting new role in the Milwaukee theater scene. The man who helped make the Rep the city’s most prestigious theater comp... more

Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre in its production of Sex, Drugs and the American Way , which runs more

Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Early Music Now has brought Anonymous 4 back to Milwaukee for theirholiday-themed concert The ,Classical Music/Dance more

Dec 8, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

