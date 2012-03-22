RSS

Belgian

blogimage8077.jpe

I imagine that Milwaukee\'s Group of the Altosnow just Altos, usuallyare a pretty satisfying band to direct a music video for. The post-rock ensemble\'s songs are so cinematic they already play like scores to particularly eventful films, so they l.. more

Mar 22, 2012 5:30 PM On Music

blogimage8077.jpe

Theold heart of Wauwatosa, also known as Tosa Village, continues to growas a dining destination. The main intersection, at State and Harwood,features a vintage Cream City brick building with a large n,Dining Out more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

blogimage4126.jpe

My wrap up of 2009’s Lollapalooza festival is up. In a nutshell, I thought the  supporting headliners upstaged the curiously lackluster headliners, and that the festival had better luck with dance and electronic-leaning artists than it did alterna.. more

Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4126.jpe

TheDiablos Rojos Restaurant Group, which owns Trocadero and CafeHollander, opened two new venues this year. In addition to theBelgian-themed Fat Abbey, the group started Cafe Centraal (2306 S.Kinnicki,Dining Out more

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

I've always enjoyed the Shepherd Express, because their norm is a difference of opinion Could you describe or explain the Guest Expressions campaign? ,Letters more

Feb 27, 2007 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES