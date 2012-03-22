Belgian
Watch The Gorgeous Video for Altos' "Sing (For Trouble)"
I imagine that Milwaukee\'s Group of the Altosnow just Altos, usuallyare a pretty satisfying band to direct a music video for. The post-rock ensemble\'s songs are so cinematic they already play like scores to particularly eventful films, so they l.. more
Mar 22, 2012 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cafe Hollander Finds Success in Wauwatosa
Theold heart of Wauwatosa, also known as Tosa Village, continues to growas a dining destination. The main intersection, at State and Harwood,features a vintage Cream City brick building with a large n,Dining Out more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 3 Comments
Lollapalooza 2009 Wrap-Up
My wrap up of 2009’s Lollapalooza festival is up. In a nutshell, I thought the supporting headliners upstaged the curiously lackluster headliners, and that the festival had better luck with dance and electronic-leaning artists than it did alterna.. more
Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Short Orders (Cafe Centraal)
TheDiablos Rojos Restaurant Group, which owns Trocadero and CafeHollander, opened two new venues this year. In addition to theBelgian-themed Fat Abbey, the group started Cafe Centraal (2306 S.Kinnicki,Dining Out more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Half Truths?
I've always enjoyed the Shepherd Express, because their norm is a difference of opinion Could you describe or explain the Guest Expressions campaign? ,Letters more
Feb 27, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features