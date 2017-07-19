RSS

Belgium

ansayint.jpg.jpe

This year’s Luxembourg Fest, located in Belgium, Wis. onSaturday, Aug. 12, will feature a special Ansay International Tasting event.Bofferding beers, Domaines Vinsmoselle wines and Ramborn hard cider will all beon hand at the tasting.“Th.. more

Jul 19, 2017 9:24 PM Around MKE

Just 15 minutes north of Downtown Milwaukee, Ozaukee County includes Belgium, Cedarburg, Fredonia, Grafton, Port Washington, Saukville, Bayside, Newburg, Thiensville and Mequon—with most just a brief walk, bike ride (thanks to the 30-mile I... more

May 17, 2016 4:35 PM Summer Guide

blogimage7917.jpe

Richard LaValliere, one of the great innovators of the early Milwaukee punk scene, passed away Sunday night. LaValliere was the bassist for The Haskels, one of the city\'s first punk bands, in the late-\'70s, and then the frontman for Oil Tasters,.. more

Feb 8, 2012 4:45 PM On Music

blogimage13737.jpe

There were three Chapin Sisters—well, two sisters and a half-sister—before Jessica Craven took a more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage7917.jpe

DonFeinberg & Wendy Littlefield lived in Belgium for several years andhave just retu See the travel and links sections of the www.belgianexperts.com website for more handy res ,Travel more

Sep 10, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES