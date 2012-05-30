Believe
Magnetic Minds' Heavy Rock 'n' Roll
Though the group only features two members, Milwaukee-based Magnetic Minds makes a whole lot of noise. Count the band, featuring Chris Ortiz on vocals and bass guitar and Tim Wick on drums, as one of a number of... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Justin Bieber to Headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center
<p>Teen sensation Justin Bieber, who recently turned voting-age, will headline the BMO Harris Bradley Centerwe may never get used to calling it thaton Sunday, Oct. 21, the venue announced this morning. The performance is part of a 46-date North Am.. more
May 23, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rob Thomas w/ OneRepublic and Carolina Liar
It’s ironic that Rob Thomas rubs so many people the wrong way, given that the Matchbox 20 singer-songwriter tries so hard to please everyone with his sentimental, sky-scrapping alternative rock. Yet for all his effort, he’s viewed as a seco... more
Oct 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Plagerism Bravery Plagerism? The Bravery Apes U2.
I never would have noticed this had it not been for a fluke on Milwaukee radio today, but I think I just discovered a way Bono could further pad his pockets should he ever begin to feel strapped. FM 102.1 played a stripped-down, in-studio recordin.. more
Jan 1, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Visions of the City
May 27, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts 1 Comments