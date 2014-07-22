RSS

Bella Caffe

 Harvey Scales is aveteran Milwaukee musician whose career stretches back to the ‘60s. The NorthDivision graduate sang with an early version of The Esquires (remembered fortheir hit “Get on Up”) and emerged as a solo act .. more

Jul 22, 2014 3:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

In the interest of maintaining the vitality of live theatre, it’s important to expose kids to live performance relatively early on.  That includes not only taking them to shows, but giving them an opportunity to perform as well. In a city with one.. more

Apr 16, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3275.jpe

Membership in the Democratic Party: Yes. I have been actively and increasingly engaged in Roe v. Wade ,Elections more

Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Elections

SOCIAL UPDATES