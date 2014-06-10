RSS

Photo by Kathleen Hamilton

Heidi Spencer has been crafting beautifully sung, homegrown melodies for the past decade, but underneath the whitewashed exterior something mysterious lurks. Since 2003’s Matches and Valentines, her down-tempo, downtrodden folk songs never ... more

Jun 10, 2014 10:04 PM Local Music

Heidi Spencer, a rootsy Milwaukee folk singer whose sweet voice belies her brutally sad songwriting, has signed to the United Kingdom record label Bella Union, Bobby Tanzilo of OnMilwaukee.com confirmed today. The label is the British home to act.. more

Mar 16, 2010 5:36 PM On Music

Jan 3, 2009

