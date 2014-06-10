Bella Union
Heidi Spencer’s Cinematic Turn
Heidi Spencer has been crafting beautifully sung, homegrown melodies for the past decade, but underneath the whitewashed exterior something mysterious lurks. Since 2003’s Matches and Valentines, her down-tempo, downtrodden folk songs never ... more
Jun 10, 2014 10:04 PM Kevin Mueller Local Music
Heidi Spencer and the Rare Birds Sign to Bella Union Records
Heidi Spencer, a rootsy Milwaukee folk singer whose sweet voice belies her brutally sad songwriting, has signed to the United Kingdom record label Bella Union, Bobby Tanzilo of OnMilwaukee.com confirmed today. The label is the British home to act.. more
Mar 16, 2010 5:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Producers
Skylight Theatre’s Artistic Director Bill Theisen and comic talent Brian Vaughn star The Producers ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments