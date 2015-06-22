RSS

Belle And Sebastian

Photos courtesy Pabst Theater

Veteran indie-rockers Belle and Sebastian and relative newcomer Courtney Barnett brought their separate skillsets to the Pabst Theater Friday. more

Jun 22, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

Photo courtesy Belle & Sebastian

It’s been a while since Belle & Sebastian lastplayed Milwaukee. A full eight years, to be exact. But the Scottish indie-popgroup will make a return on Friday, June 19 when they'll play the PabstTheater. The group will be supporting their latest.. more

Apr 10, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

The Pitchfork Music Festival has announced the first round of headliners for this year's lineup, including one act that stems from well outside of indie-rock's insular world. Libidinous R&B star R. Kelly will anchor a night at the festival, along .. more

Feb 1, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

I’m so happy right now I’m bursting with joy. Life is great. I just got promoted to floor manager at Bath & Body Works, my sister had a baby, and Craig and I couldn’t be happier. I know what you’re thinking. My relationship with Cr more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Comedy

Ireland’s The Cranberries rode the 1990s alternative boom well, with singles like the 1993 ballad “Linger” and 1994’s far-grungier “Zombie” becoming near-ubiquitous rock radio staples. Like many of their contemporaries, more

Nov 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

