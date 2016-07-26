Ben Carson
The WWE Convention
WWE wrestling mobs are actually better behaved and its events are far too professionally organized to be torn apart by the nightly disasters of the Republican convention. more
Jul 26, 2016 2:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
The Spectacular Republican Lollapalooza of Fear and Hatred
At a serious time for our nation and for the world, we all have the misfortune of living through what can only be described as a Republican Party meltdown of racial and religious hatred. more
Nov 24, 2015 7:22 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
The Duck Dynasty Debates
Both the Republican presidential debates and “Duck Dynasty” owe much of their popularity to primitive, backwoods attitudes about race, mixed with some extreme religious fundamentalism. more
Nov 17, 2015 9:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
What the GOP Candidates Got Wrong About the Minimum Wage
Well that started off with a bang. As protesters gathered indowntown Milwaukee to protest the GOP’s harmful agenda on wages, immigrationand civil rights, the Republican candidates on stage for the presidentialdebate showed no regard for their c.. more
Nov 11, 2015 3:37 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 17 Comments
Where Do Republican Presidential Hopefuls Stand on Environmental Issues?
Inrecent decades, Republicans have certainly been far less sympathetic toenvironmental causes than the Democrats, and this year’s batch of candidatesfor the party’s Presidential nomination is no exception.DonaldTrump has remained skeptical o.. more
Nov 2, 2015 5:14 PM Doug Moss, Roddy Scheer News Features
The Scarring Party w/ Sleeping in the Aviary, IfIHadAHiFi and Bismark
Milwaukee’s The Scarring Party play the old-timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz and folk of the 1920s and ’30s—classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Although they&rsquo more
Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Michael Douglas returns as Wall Street's Gordon Gekko on Sept. 24, but for now mean-Michael is on display in the biting drama, Solitary Man. He appears as disgraced car dealer Ben Kalmen. Ben's rapier wit and candor partially disguise his i... more
Sep 14, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies