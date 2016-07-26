Ben Carson

RSS

WWE wrestling mobs are actually better behaved and its events are far too professionally organized to be torn apart by the nightly disasters of the Republican convention. more

Jul 26, 2016

At a serious time for our nation and for the world, we all have the misfortune of living through what can only be described as a Republican Party meltdown of racial and religious hatred. more

Nov 24, 2015

Both the Republican presidential debates and “Duck Dynasty” owe much of their popularity to primitive, backwoods attitudes about race, mixed with some extreme religious fundamentalism. more

Nov 17, 2015

Overpass Light Brigade

Well that started off with a bang. As protesters gathered indowntown Milwaukee to protest the GOP’s harmful agenda on wages, immigrationand civil rights, the Republican candidates on stage for the presidentialdebate showed no regard for their c.. more

Nov 11, 2015

Credit: Gage Skidmore, FlickrCC

Inrecent decades, Republicans have certainly been far less sympathetic toenvironmental causes than the Democrats, and this year’s batch of candidatesfor the party’s Presidential nomination is no exception.DonaldTrump has remained skeptical o.. more

Nov 2, 2015

Milwaukee’s The Scarring Party play the old-timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz and folk of the 1920s and ’30s—classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Although they&rsquo more

Sep 16, 2010

Michael Douglas returns as Wall Street's Gordon Gekko on Sept. 24, but for now mean-Michael is on display in the biting drama, Solitary Man. He appears as disgraced car dealer Ben Kalmen. Ben's rapier wit and candor partially disguise his i... more

Sep 14, 2010

