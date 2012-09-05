Ben Folds Five
Ben Folds Five
<p>Though it marks a homecoming of sorts, Ben Folds' reunion with his Ben Folds Five is hardly a course reversal. In the 13 years since the trio disbanded shortly after 1999's <em>The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner</em more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee
Ben Folds has kept busy since he disbanded his piano-rock trio Ben Folds Five shortly after the release of its bold final album, 1999's The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner. He's recorded plenty of solo albums... more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Ben Folds Five
Ben Folds has kept busy since he disbanded his piano-rock trio Ben Folds Five shortly after the release of its bold final album, 1999's <I>The Unauthorized... more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee