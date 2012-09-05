RSS

Ben Folds Five

blogimage19762.jpe

<p>Though it marks a homecoming of sorts, Ben Folds' reunion with his Ben Folds Five is hardly a course reversal. In the 13 years since the trio disbanded shortly after 1999's <em>The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner</em more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage19123.jpe

Ben Folds has kept busy since he disbanded his piano-rock trio Ben Folds Five shortly after the release of its bold final album, 1999's The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner. He's recorded plenty of solo albums... more

Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage19118.jpe

Ben Folds has kept busy since he disbanded his piano-rock trio Ben Folds Five shortly after the release of its bold final album, 1999's <I>The Unauthorized... more

Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES