Ben Folds

19225472_10156293255069502_1869805728652387318_n.jpg.jpe

We picnicked near Olympus . Afterwards, our two little daughters played with another kid and his stuffed stegosaurus by Ancestor . The Lynden Sculpture Garden is an interesting space for children. Both of my daughters (one in pre-k, the other ente.. more

Jun 17, 2017 4:14 PM Theater

twim_youngthegiant.jpg.jpe

Maroon 5, Ben Folds and Young The Giant compete for your concert-going dollar this week. more

Feb 14, 2017 2:25 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_thedecemberists.jpg.jpe

Summerfest saved some of its best for last. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:54 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage19762.jpe

<p>Though it marks a homecoming of sorts, Ben Folds' reunion with his Ben Folds Five is hardly a course reversal. In the 13 years since the trio disbanded shortly after 1999's <em>The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner</em more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage7323.jpe

Despite overcast skies and periods of rain that cut into attendance, organizers are calling Sunday's inaugural Rock the Green concert at Veterans Park a success and say they are planning a repeat festival next year. Event spokesperson Megan White.. more

Sep 22, 2011 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage16098.jpe

It doesn't take an expert to understand the environmental toll most outdoor music festivals take... more

Sep 14, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

blogimage7290.jpe

Rock the Green is “the convergence of live music, sustainability and giving back to local communities”—three components you don't find very often at music festivals.Lindsay Stevens Gardner has been working for years to make her vision come true.. more

Sep 9, 2011 8:38 PM Health & Wellness

blogimage13688.jpe

With the Ben Folds Five abortion ballad “Brick,” Ben Folds scored his first major hit, a baleful departure from his usual goofball piano romps. With his solo career, Ben Folds has swung back and forth between “Brick”-like confessio more

Jan 28, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The flamboyant feather boas and infamous “palimony” suit were decades in the future. In the 1950s Liberace, dressed in white tie and black tails, was a concert pianist-cum-entertainer popularized through the young medium of television. The DVD s.. more

Jul 26, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage7323.jpe

The Wisconsin State Fair doesn’t begin until August 6, but for those jonesing for livestock and fried food, the neighboring Waukesha County Fair, which runs through Sunday, has your fix. The fair closes today with attractions including a tr... more

Jul 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In June, two formerly well-off retired couples in Speyer, Germany, whose nest eggs were largely wiped out by investments in sub-prime mortgages in Florida, vented their anger by kidnapping their investme,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage2627.jpe

The Rave brings cult-favorite piano-rocker Ben Folds, who is touring behind his 2008 disc Way to Normal, back to Milwaukee for a Thursday, March 19 performance with openers Jukebox the Ghost (sounds scary). Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 13 at 10.. more

Feb 6, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage4049.jpe

Though it’s a bit of a drive from Milwaukee, the Okobos Music Festival in Green Bay has attracted some big-name acts that are skipping Milwaukee on their latest round of tours: Death Cab For Cutie hea,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1446.jpe

It's a bit out of the Milwaukee area—actually, a good deal out of the Milwaukee area—but it deserves some attention nonetheless: A new line of "socially responsible" footwear called Okobos is launching itself this October with a concert in Green B.. more

Aug 22, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Local sketch comedy group Broadminded launched itssecond show of the year this past weekend.Stacy Babl, Anne Graff LaDisa, Melissa Kingston and Megan McGee return in ashow that mixes,Theater more

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

