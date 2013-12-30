RSS

Ben Grant

If January is any indication, expect 2015 to be an exciting year for the arts in Milwaukee. The Tory Folliard Gallery, for its part, is welcoming the new year with a cluster of new exhibitions.Rodger Bechtold’s “The Nature of Things” more

Dec 30, 2013 5:31 PM Visual Arts

In a serendipitous complement to the Milwaukee Art Museum’s recently opened exhibition “Color Rush: 75 Years of Color Photography in America,” ToryFolliard Gallery presents their interpretation of how artists explore color inthe exhibition ti.. more

Feb 22, 2013 8:47 PM Visual Arts

The wait is over: After long delays, Milwaukee’s kaleidoscopic indie-rock ensemble Decibully will finally release its own personal Chinese Democracy, World Travels Fast. The band has been streaming the record online for a year now, but,Toda... more

Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

