Ben Harper

Rock The Green’s organizers put as much thought into the fan experience as they did their environmental footprint. more

Sep 11, 2017 10:26 AM Concert Reviews

Livin’ On a High Note is a culmination of the gospel, R&B, folk and other Americana strains that have distinguished various dimensions of Mavis Staples’ solo career as well as her previous tenure anchoring The Staple Singers. more

Apr 19, 2016 1:29 PM Album Reviews

Decades into a career of recording everything from jazz to pop to R&B, Rickie Lee Jones continues to throw curveballs to her fans. Her 1997 record Ghostyhead experimented with drum-heavy trip-hop... more

Apr 12, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Along with previously announced performer Ben Harper, indie-rockers The National will play at President Obama's rally in Madison's Library Mall on the University of Wisconsin campus, according to Madison's Daily Cardinal. The rally, which begins .. more

Sep 27, 2010 4:07 PM On Music

The flamboyant feather boas and infamous “palimony” suit were decades in the future. In the 1950s Liberace, dressed in white tie and black tails, was a concert pianist-cum-entertainer popularized through the young medium of television. The DVD s.. more

Jul 26, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

In one incarnation or another, for the past 15 years, singer-songwriter Will Oldham has made records on his own terms. After a peripatetic period he returned to his native Louisville, Ky., making a conscious decision to live far from the ma... more

Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Though it’s a bit of a drive from Milwaukee, the Okobos Music Festival in Green Bay has attracted some big-name acts that are skipping Milwaukee on their latest round of tours: Death Cab For Cutie hea,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

