Ben-Hur
Ben-Hur: All the Music
The complete music from Miklos Rosza's score for the classic film Ben-Hur has been released on a CD by the City of Prague Orchestra. more
Oct 6, 2017 9:32 AM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips 8.18
Director Timur Bekmambetov’s is the fifth film version of the 1880 Lew Wallace novel, Ben-Hur; it stars Jack Huston in the title role, along with Toby Kebbell, Rodrigo Santoro and Morgan Freeman. more
Aug 16, 2016 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Zilber’s Empire
Cleopatra , the famously troubledhistorical epic that brought Elizabeth Taylor together with Richard Burton, wasan over-budgeted money loser. It “bombedin Milwaukee and we lost a bundle,” Joseph J. Zilber reports in.. more
Nov 8, 2013 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood
Since the Drew Carey-hosted American remake of the British improv comedy program “Whose Line Is it Anyway?” ended its run in 2003, two of its principal players, Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, veterans of both the American and British vers... more
Jan 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee