Ben Kingsley
Film Clips 2.23
Though the plot of Collide is formulaic and forgettable, who wouldn't want to see Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley square off with high-speed car chases as a bonus.
Feb 21, 2017
Film Clips: Barbershop: The Next Cut and More
In Barbershop: The Next Cut, Calvin's barbershop, now employing female beauticians as well as male barbers, is the setting for all kinds of fun and drama. A serious tone is taken when neighborhood crime threatens both the shop and local kid...
Apr 12, 2016
Film Clips: Sept. 24
Director Johanna Hamilton's marvelous documentary tells the largely forgotten story of a break-in at an FBI office in Pennsylvania by anti-war activists. What the burglars found was a trove of documents revealing the pervasive extent of FBI...
Sep 24, 2014
Film Clips: Oct. 30
In the near future, pubescent Andrew "Ender" Wiggin (Asa Butterfield) is recruited to Battle School where he and other kids are trained to fight against a hostile extraterrestrial race known as Formics. Col. Graff (Harrison Ford) command...
Oct 30, 2013