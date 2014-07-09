RSS
Ben Kweller
This Week in Milwaukee: July 10-16
Ben Kweller, Veruca Salt and more! more
Jul 9, 2014 1:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Once More with Feeling
Poker-faced psychiatrist Frank Gregorio (Chazz Palminteri) learns about karaoke during a session with a patient. In the synchronistic string of events to follow, Frank winds up buying a toy karaoke machine for his granddaughter’s birthday and sp.. more
Jul 4, 2010 1:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ben Kweller w/ The Watson Twins
As a teenage prodigy with a proficiency in grunge and an ear for alt-pop hooks, Ben Kweller drew considerable acclaim, but he’s had difficulty finding his footing since turning drinking age. His 2004 sophomore album, On My Way, cut back som... more
Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
