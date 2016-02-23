Ben Parman
Another Busy Season for Gays on Stage
Paul Masterson discusses current theatrical and social offerings centered on the LGBTQ community. more
Feb 23, 2016 3:33 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
‘Starlings’: A Fresh Take on Society’s Struggle with Diversity
Ben Parman’s Starlings is a production that everyone—no matter skin color, religious beliefs or sexual preferences—should experience. Parman’s writing is intelligent and deeply moving, comedic and inspiring, fast-paced and intimate. The sho... more
Jan 19, 2016 5:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘Great Expectations’ at Acacia Theatre
Acacia Theatre Company’s production of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations is thoughtful, engaging and well executed. more
Mar 24, 2015 10:40 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater 1 Comments
Goodbye, Sweet Prince, Or So We All Presume
Another Sunday, another split decision by the Observers. While Frank followed his "baseball rules" rule to attend the Brewers' home finale, Artie hunkered down in his version of NFL Central, sticking pins in his Brett Favre voodoo bobblehea... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports