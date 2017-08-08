Ben Sheets
Jimmy Nelson Is Putting Together An All-Time Brewers Season
This past Sunday, as Jimmy Nelson was finishing up his(ultimately wasted) eight-inning gem against the Rays, Disciples of Ueckerblogger Ryan Topp asked Twitter, “Jimmy Nelson is having the best season for a #Brewersstarter since when? [Y.. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:55 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
Caps, Clocks and Bobbles: A Brief History of Milwaukee Brewers Giveaway Items
Matthew J. Prigge traces the history of stadium giveaways in Milwaukee, from plastic coffee mugs and seat cushions to Beanie Babies and bobbleheads. more
Mar 15, 2016 1:38 PM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature
.357 String Band w/ The Fatty Acids and Zebras
There’s no shortage of young bands resurrecting the sounds of American bluegrass these days, but many of them do so in the spirit of modern jam music, spinning long improvisations from the genre’s strident twang. Milwaukee’s .357 String more
Feb 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Doses of Dismay? Too Manny to Count
Wherewill it end? Manny Ramirez has joined Alex Rodriguez on the list ofbaseball stars w Wherewill it end? Manny Ramirez has joined Alex Rodriguez on the list ofbaseball stars w ,Sports more
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
A Few Practice Swings
Forgetwhat groundhogs or weathermen say. Winter is gone thanks t Forgetwhat groundhogs or weathermen say. Winter is gone thanks to the magicwords of base ,Sports more
Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
The Sum of All Fears
Frank: Everythingseems to be falling into place for the Jets. Brett might be waiting for Before getting together this time, the Observers split their forces.Frankwas at Miller Pa ,Sports more
Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
From C to Shining C
The Observers were on hand for Game 2 of the CCSabathia era, and the Brewers’ hefty lefty put on quite a show. Hepitched a complete game against Cincinnati, hit a home run and raisedhis Milwaukee record to 2-0 thanks to a ninth inning run drive... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports 1 Comments
The Dice Tumble
As the Observers took theirpatriotic spirit to Miller Park for the Fourth of July, the Brewers were hoping to recover from a hideous loss at Arizona by sending Ben Sheets to the mound against Pittsburgh.�Meanwhile, they were nailing down a trad... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports