Ben Stiller
While GenX Was Young
When the new millennium began, all eyes were on Generation X as the avatars of thefuture. That was 15 years ago. Since then, a new generation, the Millennials,climbed into their twenties, relegating GenXers to yesterday’s news and theonset of m.. more
Apr 3, 2015 6:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
In the third installment of the tired Night at the Museum series, museum prison guard Larry (Ben Stiller) travels to England hoping to fix the disintegrating Egyptian tablet responsible for bringing museum exhibits all over the world to lif... more
Dec 17, 2014 11:50 AM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Walter Mitty Returns
Ben Stiller must be a fan of Danny Kaye; perhapsthat explains his 2013 remake of Kaye’s 1947 comedy, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty . Older Baby Boomers (and theirparents) will remember when “Walter Mitty” was a famili.. more
Apr 19, 2014 12:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Feb. 18
Comedians and musicians helped Amnesty International reach the masses with its mission to free political prisoners. For its 50th anniversary show, shot live at Radio City Music Hall, Amnesty recruited Coldplay and Mumford & Sons but focused... more
Feb 18, 2014 8:49 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips: Dec. 22
47 Ronin retells a legend based on real events from early-18th-century Japan; after a benevolent lord is killed by an evil lord who uses witchcraft, 47 of the former’s samurai guards vow to avenge his death. The lord’s beautiful daughter Mi... more
Dec 23, 2013 9:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Dave Matthews Band w/ Zac Brown Band
The Dave Matthews Band responded to the tragic death of saxophonist LeRoi Moore, long a defining part of the group’s sound, with 2009’s Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King , a stark record that excises any hint of pop gloss from their more
Jul 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
What's the Matter with Democrats?
David Sirota is the author of the best-selling books"Hostile Takeover" and &quo ,News Features more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
Boycotting Tropic Thunder?
After a month long reign at the top of the box office charts, The Dark Knight was finally eased off its throne by a new contender. Tropic Thunder took in $26 million this weekend, a paltry sum compared to DarkKnight’s near $472 million purse sinc.. more
Aug 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Flirting With Disaster
Are we formed by genetics or environment—“that whole nature versus nurture thing”—as the Alan Alda character in Flirting With Disaster might put it? The Miramax comedy, directed by David O. Russell (ThreeKings), was one of my Top 10 movies the ye.. more
Jun 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Tito Puente Jr.
Latin-jazz legend Tito Puente passed away in 2000, but his son, Tito Puente Jr., has carr Singularity ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fu Manchu
Fu Manchu’s fuzzed-out punk- and stoner-rock hasn’t changed much over the yea We Must Obey ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee