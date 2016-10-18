Benedict Center
Charlie Sykes 2.0
Shocking but true: Right-wing talk show host Charlie Sykes is my friend. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Community Asks for Different Policing Strategies, Not More Cops
“A heavy-handed, stop every vehicle with a burned out taillight approach to policing is counterproductive,” testified Rev. Joseph Ellwanger of MICAH. more
Oct 4, 2016 4:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
After the Boomers: A Sketch Exploration
Judging from what’s available on his website, self-described neologist Nicholas Cialdini is a prolific playwright with a charming sense of humor. His work plays with intellectual pop culture in a refreshingly innovative way. I say this without h.. more
Jun 1, 2010 11:29 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Judicious Judge
Whensomeone’s professional reputation is unfairly smeared in public, it canbe self What’s your take? ,Taking Liberties more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments