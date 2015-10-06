Benicio Del Toro
Sicario
With Sicario, Québécois director Denis Villeneuve demonstrates consummate skill combining a complex, action-packed narrative with highly nuanced issues about the war on drugs. more
Oct 6, 2015 7:37 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Benicio Del Toro in Therapy
As the Jimmy in Jimmy P , Benicio Del Toro is memorable playing an American Indian homefrom World War II with a host of puzzling symptoms. Plagued by paralyzing headaches,sleep walking and flashing lights, Jimmy is bedraggled and u.. more
Jun 28, 2014 12:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Charlie's Chocolate Cabaret
Alice WIlson-Stuart's Rockabilly Girl Productions recently announced its line-up for its next upcoming cabaret show. Looks like an interesting mix. The latest release describes Charlie's Chocolate Cabaret as a "whimsical sect cabaret burlesque." .. more
Jan 19, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Henry Rollins
Punk icon Henry Rollins cut his teeth on hardcore music, famously fronting Black Flag and then Rollins Band, but these days he has another outlet for his anger: spoken word. Now a blogger for Vanity Fair and the host of a weekly radio more
Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Wolfman
Through a foggy forest of bare branches, over cold ground where twigs snap underfoot like broken bones, runs a man carrying a lantern. “Show yourself!” he cries into the darkness. Moments later the blow of an unseen creature fells him, fata... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews