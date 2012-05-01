Benjamin James Wilson
There Goes The Neighborhood
The Premise So the idea behind the play is pretty simple: You've got an artificial subdivision where all the houses look alike and all the families kind of look alike. The kids are playing this horror game on X-Box that uses GPS satellite image.. more
May 1, 2012 3:48 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Romance, Scars Pain and Love
Youngblood Theatre opened its first of two August shows last night. Rajiv Joseph’s intimate two-person romantic drama Gruesome Playground Injuries is being staged at UWM’s Kenilworth Studio Theatre, Rob Maass and Tess Cinpinski play Doug and Kay.. more
Aug 13, 2011 10:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Audio Interview: Youngblood's GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES
This coming week, Youngblood Theatre opens its first of two plays this month--Rajiv Joseph's Gruesome Playground Injuries. I had a chance to talk with director Benjamin Wilson and actors Tess Cinpinski and Rob Maas about the show before a recent.. more
Aug 9, 2011 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Driven To Ensemble With Youngblood
Friday night, the UWM Peck School of the Arts played host to the Youngblood blood drive for the Blood Centers of Wisconsin. Myself and thirty or so others donated blood in the hours leading-up to opening curtain of Benjamin James Wilson’s new.. more
Jul 24, 2010 9:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Art Ritual Arson With Youngblood
It's been over a week since I've returned from outdoor theatre ins Spring Green, Wisconsin. The allergic congestion and subsequent inner ear infection have cleared from my head long enough to start speculating on the new Youngblood show . . .Ve.. more
Jul 1, 2010 11:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hanson w/ Hellogoodbye, Steel Train and Sherwood
Once their “MMMBop” 15-minutes expired and their label did the inevitable, dropping them, the band Hanson has become a walking survival guide for one-hit wonders. Taking control of their image, the brothers passed themselves off as victims,... more
Oct 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
God Bridge with Youngblood
STUFFY BACKGROUND CRITICISMThe Youngblood Theatre Company closes its opening month with a production of God Bridgea world premiere of a feature-length play by Benjamin James Wilson. A quick glance at the synopsis and cast list reveals a sto.. more
Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Moon
Moonis light years behind its predecessors when measuring cinematic greatness, but, despit Moon ,Film more
Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
In the Land of Invented Languages
Soros might still have become a billionaire, but it would have been as György Schwartz, hi In the Land of Invented Languages: Esperanto Rock Stars, Klingon Poets, Loglan Lovers, and ,Books more
Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Emotional Conflict
Something in his weary trudge says that Leonard is heading for trouble. Two Lovers opens w Two Lovers ,Film more
Feb 24, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Revue
For his 2008 documentary Revue, which screens for free tonight as part of the UWM Union Th Revue ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Beyond Fall in Door County
While Door County is best known for Spring, Summer, and Fall vacations, there's more to see and do in the off-season than you might imagine. ,Traveling Shepherd more
Oct 13, 2008 12:00 AM Andy Vogel Art for Art's Sake