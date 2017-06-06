RSS

Benjamin Johnson

wct.jpg.jpe

A tiny New York City apartment, a newlywed couple and a host of crazy neighbors complete the recipe for comedy in this long-time favorite by Neil Simon, f,Theater more

Jun 6, 2017 3:49 PM Theater

12920342_1107440122628786_8560318874423667406_n.jpg.jpe

It can be kind of uncomfortable watching grown actors pretend to play kids. Even college students playing high school students onstage can feel weird and awkward at best. At worst, it’s strange and vaguely disturbing. Next week, the Sunset P.. more

Apr 12, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

nashville_ft_image.jpg.jpe

The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove celebrates the heart of country music next week as it presents Make Some Noise for Nashville. A variety of local talent performs and ambitious range of different material from classics to contemporary. From .. more

Sep 10, 2015 8:55 PM Theater

blogimage12672.jpe

Philadelphia psych-rockers Dr. Dog aren’t the first band of their generation to crib from The Beatles, but over the course of five albums in the last decade, they’ve put their own, eccentric stamp on the style. Their latest album is more

Oct 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

414-481-8801 www.belcanto.org The World Beloved: A BluegrassMass O de Sangre ,Fall Fine Arts Guide more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

