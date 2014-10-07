Benjamin Lockwood
Children’s Outing Association
The Children’s Outing Association’s Executive Director Tom Schneider sat down with the Shepherd Express to talk about his role in helping transform one of Milwaukee’s most distressed communities, known as the Amani neighborhood. Gang violen... more
Oct 7, 2014 10:35 PM Ben Lockwood Off the Cuff
Hannah Rosenthal on Milwaukee’s Vibrant Jewish Community and the Gaza/Israel Conflict
Hannah Rosenthal, a self-described “activist Jew,” is both president/CEO of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation and commissioner on the United States Commission on more
Sep 11, 2014 12:26 PM Ben Lockwood Off the Cuff
Off The Wall pleases with the dark, deviant ‘Rope’
Defined by its sordid sensuality and macabre hedonism, Off the Wall Theatre’s intimate rendition of Rope, by Patrick Hamilton, tells the story of two gay college students who decide to commit motiveless and passionless murder, just to see i... more
Jul 24, 2014 4:02 PM Ben Lockwood Theater