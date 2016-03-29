RSS

The Benjamins

Generations of reunited bands came together Saturday night to celebrate a station that has stood the test of time. more

Mar 29, 2016 3:52 PM Concert Reviews

Mar 28, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

WMSE celebrates 35 years, G-Eazy sells out the Rave, and Vic + Gab (now REYNA) debut their new look. more

Mar 22, 2016 2:38 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Milwaukee's independent radio station WMSE will mark its 35th anniversary with a show at Turner Hall Ballroom featuring some of the many Milwaukee punk bands that station has played over the years. The event, billed "Never Mind The Reunions, It's .. more

Feb 8, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

It’s official: the 1990s are now officially a part of our collective past, an era that is now seen primarily through the hazy lens of nostalgia. Particularly in the realm of alternative rock (a ph,Concert Reviews) more

Jan 20, 2014 10:15 AM Concert Reviews

Somewhere beside “bass player upset at lead singer for hogging the spotlight” and “guitarist’s girlfriend lobbying for more solos,” failure to get a record deal sits prominently on the lists of reasons bands call it quits. But it’s no... more

Jan 15, 2014 2:09 AM Local Music

Since losing his son Pablo to a Wilms’ tumor, Milwaukee native Jeff Castelaz’s Pablove Foundation has strived to increase awareness about childhood cancer and raise money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where Pablo underwent treatment. A one-.. more

Nov 11, 2013 1:40 PM On Music

JP, Chrissie & The Fairground Boys’ Fidelity! , the first full-length album that singer Chrissie Hynde has ever recorded outside of The Pretenders, opens with “Perfect Lover,” a song where Hynde sings, “I’ve found the p more

Oct 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In Wisconsin, singer-songwriter Howie Day may be most notorious for a bizarre incident in 2004 in which he allegedly locked a Madison fan in his tour bus bathroom after she rejected his advances. The charges, to which he pleaded no contest,... more

Jan 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

