The Benjamins
WMSE’s 35th Anniversary Show @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Generations of reunited bands came together Saturday night to celebrate a station that has stood the test of time. more
Mar 29, 2016 3:52 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: March 24-30
WMSE celebrates 35 years, G-Eazy sells out the Rave, and Vic + Gab (now REYNA) debut their new look. more
Mar 22, 2016 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
WMSE Will Celebrate 35 Years with a Cross-Generational Punk Show
Milwaukee's independent radio station WMSE will mark its 35th anniversary with a show at Turner Hall Ballroom featuring some of the many Milwaukee punk bands that station has played over the years. The event, billed "Never Mind The Reunions, It's .. more
Feb 8, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pablove Benefit Concert @ Turner Hall Ballroom
It’s official: the 1990s are now officially a part of our collective past, an era that is now seen primarily through the hazy lens of nostalgia. Particularly in the realm of alternative rock (a ph,Concert Reviews) more
Jan 20, 2014 10:15 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
The Benjamins Reunite for Pablove, Release New EP
Somewhere beside “bass player upset at lead singer for hogging the spotlight” and “guitarist’s girlfriend lobbying for more solos,” failure to get a record deal sits prominently on the lists of reasons bands call it quits. But it’s no... more
Jan 15, 2014 2:09 AM Tyler Maas Local Music
Reunited Punk Bands Alligator Gun, The Benjamins and Subside to Headline Pablove 2014
Since losing his son Pablo to a Wilms’ tumor, Milwaukee native Jeff Castelaz’s Pablove Foundation has strived to increase awareness about childhood cancer and raise money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where Pablo underwent treatment. A one-.. more
Nov 11, 2013 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
JP, Chrissie & The Fairground Boys w/ Amy Correia
JP, Chrissie & The Fairground Boys’ Fidelity! , the first full-length album that singer Chrissie Hynde has ever recorded outside of The Pretenders, opens with “Perfect Lover,” a song where Hynde sings, “I’ve found the p more
Oct 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Howie Day w/ Matt Lowell
In Wisconsin, singer-songwriter Howie Day may be most notorious for a bizarre incident in 2004 in which he allegedly locked a Madison fan in his tour bus bathroom after she rejected his advances. The charges, to which he pleaded no contest,... more
Jan 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee