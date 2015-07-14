RSS

Bent

Photo By Ryan Blomquist Photography

This summer, the World’s Stage Theatre beautifully brings Martin Sherman’s concentration camp drama BENT to the intimate space of the Tenth Street Theatre more

Jul 14, 2015 11:58 PM Theater

Recent victories in gay rights make the events depicted in the stage drama Bent that much more chilling. The fact that Nazi Germany had a hierarchy of undesirables at all is disturbing enough. Gays were evidently at the bottom of that list...c.. more

Jul 11, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Closing The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s ’14-’15 “History, Justice, Onward” season is Martin Sherman’s Bent, a powerful story of survival, self-identity and acceptance of love during the Third Reich. Bent runs July 10-19 at Tenth Stre... more

Jul 8, 2015 12:19 AM Theater

Apr 8, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

