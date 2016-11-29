RSS

Berkeley Fudge

“It looks a lot different—and smells a lot different,” new Jazz Estate owner John Dye says of the club he saved from extinction. more

Nov 29, 2016 3:53 PM Music Feature

Milwaukee rapper/producer Klassik recorded his debut full length, In the Making, over several trying years marked by self-doubt, depression, relationship struggles and a crushing quarter-life crisis. You’d never guess... more

Sep 19, 2012 3:09 PM Local Music

Milwaukee saxophonist Berkeley Fudge, a staple of the local jazz scene since the '60s considered a mentor by many of the modern players he has taught, has suffered a stroke and is recovering at St. Mary's Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center, accor.. more

Dec 1, 2010 4:38 PM On Music

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

