Berlin Wall
Germany Meets Mitchell Park Domes
Mar 4, 2015 6:23 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
What A Show!
In Mozart Requiem, the first of three wildly contrasting works presented by Milwaukee Ballet in its immensely enjoyable “Spring Series” last weekend, Amy Seiwert's choreography mirrors the structure of Mozart's work for more
Apr 15, 2013 6:21 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Knocking Down the Wall
On the morning of Aug. 13, 1961, the people of Berlin awakened to find that a wall had risen overnight across the heart of their city. East Germany’s Communist bosses organized the project with great secrecy in an effort to shut in the citizens .. more
Sep 17, 2010 12:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The State of Our American Symphonies
What should be the criteria for ranking a great symphony orchestra? Recordings? Budget? Technical accomplishment? Famous music director? There are more than two-dozen top-tier symphony orchestras in America with budgets of over $15 million ... more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature
Same Time, Next Year
Hopelessly romantic in a vaguely offbeat way, Bernard Slade's Same Time, Next Year is a mid-'70s oddity. It's the story of a pair of people who meet once a year to engage in an extramarital affair. In the Sunset Playhouse’s production, whic... more
Mar 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee