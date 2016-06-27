RSS

Bernie Brewer

chalet.jpg.jpe

Bernie Brewer’s original County Stadium Chalet, where –according to one opposing manager – the mascot committed baseball espionage. With a 7-3 win onJuly 8, 1973, the Brewers completed a resounding doubleheader sweep of the TexasRangers and.. more

Jun 27, 2016 5:09 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

pictures sacramento.jpg.jpe

We talk with Milwaukee's Mustache Marvel James McMahon about the world of competitive facial hair. more

Oct 19, 2015 11:45 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage19717.jpe

Fireworks explode! The crowd cheers! It's outta here! These are the sounds following a homerun by the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. For fans, this is a time to celebrate and have fun. For Bernie Brewer— the official mascot... more

Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage12908.jpe

Being a certain age, the Observers had a 1960s song in their heads last week, with updated lyrics: "We met him on a Thursday and our hearts stood still, da doo ron ron ron..." Some Brewers fans had a heart-stopping question: "Who the heck i more

Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

