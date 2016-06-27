Bernie Brewer
Bernie Brewer: Mascot, Cheerleader… Spy?
Bernie Brewer’s original County Stadium Chalet, where –according to one opposing manager – the mascot committed baseball espionage. With a 7-3 win onJuly 8, 1973, the Brewers completed a resounding doubleheader sweep of the TexasRangers and.. more
Jun 27, 2016 5:09 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
Milwaukee's Moustache Marvel
We talk with Milwaukee's Mustache Marvel James McMahon about the world of competitive facial hair. more
Oct 19, 2015 11:45 AM Eric Engelbart Off the Cuff
Bernie Brewer: The Mascot With the Moustache
Fireworks explode! The crowd cheers! It's outta here! These are the sounds following a homerun by the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. For fans, this is a time to celebrate and have fun. For Bernie Brewer— the official mascot... more
Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
See Ron's Guys Run, But Watch the Pitching
Being a certain age, the Observers had a 1960s song in their heads last week, with updated lyrics: "We met him on a Thursday and our hearts stood still, da doo ron ron ron..." Some Brewers fans had a heart-stopping question: "Who the heck i more
Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports