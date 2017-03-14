RSS

Bernie Sanders

demsocialistsmil.jpg.jpe

Ai Csuka, co-chair of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), states, “As much as I would’ve loved a Clinton or Sanders presidency, I think if that would have happened, people would have stayed complacent about the issues that have been fac... more

Mar 14, 2017 4:52 PM News Features 3 Comments

edgarvey.jpg.jpe

I quickly learned that the Shepherd Express, Milwaukee’s progressive alternative voice, wouldn’t have been published some weeks without Ed Garvey paying for it. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:15 PM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

3809425.jpg.jpe

Rural residents feel they are the “have nots,” while urban and suburban Wisconsinites are the “haves.” more

Sep 27, 2016 4:45 PM News Features 20 Comments

money_rect.jpg.jpe

In last week’s elections, the best-financed candidates won, except in some local races that had an organized grassroots effort supporting progressive campaigns. more

Apr 12, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 7 Comments

tom barrett.jpg.jpe

So was it good for you?Wisconsin’s election results seem to be a mixed bag, withouta lot of clear messages that I can decipher this morning, without the help offinal, granular numbers. But here goes: GOP voters supportedthe establish.. more

Apr 6, 2016 4:02 PM Daily Dose

space_raft.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/space-raft

April is shaping up to be a big month for Milwaukee power-pop true believers Space Raft. The group is just a week away from releasing its delirious sophomore album Rubicon (due April 15 on Dusty Medical), a record that should go a long way toward .. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:30 PM On Music

takinglibertiesberniesanders_philroederflickrcc.jpg.jpe

Unlike Republicans, Democrats aren’t trying to eat each other alive or wreck each other’s families. more

Mar 29, 2016 4:10 PM Taking Liberties 31 Comments

smug-donald-trump-800x430.jpg.jpe

Democratic anger and Republican anger are as different as day and night. more

Feb 16, 2016 2:32 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

fightforfifteen.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin voters will cast ballots in the presidential primaries on Tuesday, April 5, so the Democratic debate was a kick-off of sorts for the campaigns for the April primary. more

Feb 16, 2016 2:05 PM News

dose_15debate2.jpg.jpe

So was last night’s rumble in the tundra a game-changer, or was it just another bland debate that didn’t move the needle one way or another? Probably a mix of both. Coming off a rough week and a terrible night in New Hampshire, Hillary Clinton sho.. more

Feb 12, 2016 4:19 PM Daily Dose

bookreview_bernie.jpg.jpe

Bernie Sanders has reissued his 1997 political biography, Outsider in the House, with an optimistic new title, Outsider in the White House. His own career as a socialist mayor, congressman and U.S. senator illustrates the possibility of bui... more

Dec 29, 2015 8:14 PM Books

takinglibertiesberniesanders_philroederflickrcc.jpg.jpe

We have to keep electing dangerous, left-wing, radical, alien socialists like, say, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and any other Democrat who has the crazy idea American democracy should be a government of the people, by the people and for... more

Sep 16, 2015 12:17 AM Taking Liberties 18 Comments

ron_johnson.jpg.jpe

In the past few weeks, we’ve heard horror stories about the impact of the underfunding of Veterans Affairs hospitals around the country. It seems that the system can’t handle the numbers more

Jun 19, 2014 8:27 PM Expresso 4 Comments

blogimage12658.jpe

After years of on-again/off-again recording, the duo Buffalo—the slow-simmering collaboration between Def Harmonic rapper Lunaversol 9 and Decibully/Made of Oak beat-maker Nicholas Sanborn—hopes to issue its inaugural album this winter. more

Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12654.jpe

This weekend’s Girls to the Front Festival plans on “kicking the gender binary in its sexist ass with music, activism, workshops, discussions, films, readings, poetry, community, awesomeness and love,” according to the event’s orga more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage12498.jpe

It had been five years since David Krzyston voluntarily left the work force to care for his ailing parents. After they had passed, he decided to look for a job. But much had changed in the workplace, including a decrease in opportunities in... more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage4278.jpe

Fighting Bob Fest speaker Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the only independent member of the U.S. Senate, wonders: what’s so scary about government-run health care? Folks on Medicare and Medicaid, the military and veterans, kids from low-income fa.. more

Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage4277.jpe

Now in its eighth year, Fighting Bob Fest draws more than 10,000 progressives and activists to Baraboo to discuss politics and brainstorm solutions. In this Shepherd Q&A, its founder, attorney and former gubernatorial candidate Ed Garvey, previewe.. more

Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage4277.jpe

Join the Shepherd Express Street Team in celebrating Art Kumbalek's candidacy announcement!! The Shepherd Express and Art Kumbalek will be hocking campaign items, awesome new VOTE T-shirts and,Promotions more

Oct 28, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions

blogimage4278.jpe

The distance between wealth and poverty is only the most obvious chasm measured in The Poo The Pool ,Film more

Oct 28, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES