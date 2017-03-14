Bernie Sanders
Democratic Socialists Capitalize on Trump Presidency
Ai Csuka, co-chair of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), states, “As much as I would’ve loved a Clinton or Sanders presidency, I think if that would have happened, people would have stayed complacent about the issues that have been fac... more
Mar 14, 2017 4:52 PM Keith Schubert News Features 3 Comments
Remembering Fighting Ed Garvey
I quickly learned that the Shepherd Express, Milwaukee’s progressive alternative voice, wouldn’t have been published some weeks without Ed Garvey paying for it. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:15 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
Why Are Small-Town Wisconsinites So Angry?
Rural residents feel they are the “have nots,” while urban and suburban Wisconsinites are the “haves.” more
Sep 27, 2016 4:45 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 20 Comments
Big Spending Skews Spring Elections
In last week’s elections, the best-financed candidates won, except in some local races that had an organized grassroots effort supporting progressive campaigns. more
Apr 12, 2016 4:36 PM Louis Fortis News Features 7 Comments
Recapping Last Night’s Primary Elections
So was it good for you?Wisconsin’s election results seem to be a mixed bag, withouta lot of clear messages that I can decipher this morning, without the help offinal, granular numbers. But here goes: GOP voters supportedthe establish.. more
Apr 6, 2016 4:02 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Watch Space Raft Play For Bernie Sanders
April is shaping up to be a big month for Milwaukee power-pop true believers Space Raft. The group is just a week away from releasing its delirious sophomore album Rubicon (due April 15 on Dusty Medical), a record that should go a long way toward .. more
Apr 5, 2016 4:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Late, Great Wisconsin Primary
Unlike Republicans, Democrats aren’t trying to eat each other alive or wreck each other’s families. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:10 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 31 Comments
Political Anger at Its Lightest and Darkest
Democratic anger and Republican anger are as different as day and night. more
Feb 16, 2016 2:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
People Power at the Milwaukee Democratic Debate
Wisconsin voters will cast ballots in the presidential primaries on Tuesday, April 5, so the Democratic debate was a kick-off of sorts for the campaigns for the April primary. more
Feb 16, 2016 2:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News
The Morning after the Milwaukee Democratic Debate
So was last night’s rumble in the tundra a game-changer, or was it just another bland debate that didn’t move the needle one way or another? Probably a mix of both. Coming off a rough week and a terrible night in New Hampshire, Hillary Clinton sho.. more
Feb 12, 2016 4:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Outsider in the White House (Verso), by Bernie Sanders with Huck Gutman
Bernie Sanders has reissued his 1997 political biography, Outsider in the House, with an optimistic new title, Outsider in the White House. His own career as a socialist mayor, congressman and U.S. senator illustrates the possibility of bui... more
Dec 29, 2015 8:14 PM David Luhrssen Books
Those Dangerous, Radical Democrats
We have to keep electing dangerous, left-wing, radical, alien socialists like, say, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and any other Democrat who has the crazy idea American democracy should be a government of the people, by the people and for... more
Sep 16, 2015 12:17 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 18 Comments
Issue of the Week: Ron Johnson’s Bad Vote for Veterans
In the past few weeks, we’ve heard horror stories about the impact of the underfunding of Veterans Affairs hospitals around the country. It seems that the system can’t handle the numbers more
Jun 19, 2014 8:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Buffalo w/ Grant Cutler & The Gorgeous Lords and Cyborg Fortress
After years of on-again/off-again recording, the duo Buffalo—the slow-simmering collaboration between Def Harmonic rapper Lunaversol 9 and Decibully/Made of Oak beat-maker Nicholas Sanborn—hopes to issue its inaugural album this winter. more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Girls to the Front Fest Celebrates Riot Grrrl Music
This weekend’s Girls to the Front Festival plans on “kicking the gender binary in its sexist ass with music, activism, workshops, discussions, films, readings, poetry, community, awesomeness and love,” according to the event’s orga more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
Universities Step Up Aid for Nontraditional Students
It had been five years since David Krzyston voluntarily left the work force to care for his ailing parents. After they had passed, he decided to look for a job. But much had changed in the workplace, including a decrease in opportunities in... more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Around MKE 1 Comments
Bernie Sanders on Single Payer, the Public Option and the "Disgrace" of the Current Health Care System
Fighting Bob Fest speaker Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the only independent member of the U.S. Senate, wonders: what’s so scary about government-run health care? Folks on Medicare and Medicaid, the military and veterans, kids from low-income fa.. more
Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Ed Garvey on Fighting Bob Fest (full interview)
Now in its eighth year, Fighting Bob Fest draws more than 10,000 progressives and activists to Baraboo to discuss politics and brainstorm solutions. In this Shepherd Q&A, its founder, attorney and former gubernatorial candidate Ed Garvey, previewe.. more
Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Art Kumbalek Election Express
Join the Shepherd Express Street Team in celebrating Art Kumbalek's candidacy announcement!! The Shepherd Express and Art Kumbalek will be hocking campaign items, awesome new VOTE T-shirts and,Promotions more
Oct 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Promotions
Reflecting Reality
The distance between wealth and poverty is only the most obvious chasm measured in The Poo The Pool ,Film more
Oct 28, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments