Splinter Group’s final performance of the season is a tour de force. Bert V. Royal’s Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead is a humorous but hard-hitting imagining of the “Peanuts” gang as high schoolers, replete with teen pre... more

Jun 19, 2014 5:24 PM Theater

I’m not gay, but I’m familiar with coming out. I’m a chubby chaser. I like thick girls with lots of curves. The bigger the better if you ask me. People don’t get that it’s hard to “come out” about your sexual preferences and desires when... more

Jun 10, 2014 1:52 AM Hear Me Out

For Optimist Theatre’s fifth season of Shakespeare in the Park (SITP), the company presents a three-weekend long run of the famous playwright’s lesser-performed comedy, The Winter’s Tale. The work is typically recognized for having one of t... more

Jun 6, 2014 1:27 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

