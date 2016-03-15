Best Beer Selection
The Day it Rained Baseballs: The Infamous 'Ball Day'
Opening Day inMilwaukee was once quite a bit different than it is today. If current openersare a night out on Water Street, opening day at County Stadium was a post-shiftknock-around at a corner bar in West Allis. The hulking old freighter o.. more
Mar 15, 2016 3:15 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Oscar Winning Room out On DVD
Everynow and then the shocking story becomes headline news: a woman is discoveredafter being held captive for years in some man’s basement or backroom whileneighbors passed by unaware. The reports inspired the fictional stor.. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Whole Foods Market
It’s not that Whole Foods’ beer selection is the largest in the city; it’s where the beer selection can be found that’s notable—on a long aisle of refrigerated shelves in a grocery store that offers an expansive variety of hi more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Café Centraal
Café Centraal stocks about 90 beers, including 23 on tap, each of which it serves in the proper glass. The restaurant’s selection of Belgian beers, many of them from small breweries, is especially inspired, and to keep things fresh the bar ... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010