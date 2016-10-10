Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Auditions for the Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Barbara Robinson’s 1971 kid’s book The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has secured a special place in the popular consciousness. The story about a church Christmas show gone wrong makes it to the stage in a popular adaptation again this holiday .. more
Oct 10, 2016 12:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Celebrating the Holidays in ’80s Style
Talk about a gut-busting show! Opening night of First Stage Children’s Theater’s production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (performed by the “Cosby Cast” this more
Dec 4, 2013 12:26 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Morningstar Welcomes The Herdmans
The 1970's live on in yet another production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. The popular story of a group of very ill-behaved kids becoming a part of a church Christmas pageant had become kind of a big hit for author Barbara Robinson when th.. more
Nov 21, 2011 12:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Frankly Music Honors Chopin and Schumann
The year 2010 marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of two major composers: Frédéric Chopin and Robert Schumann. Perhaps because both are heard so regularly, there were not enormous celebrations. It was good to ponder these two 19th-cent... more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Modern Noise, Fluid Genres: Popular Music in Indonesia, 1997-2001 (University of Wisconsin Press), by Jeremy Wallach
Aside from having been home to Barack Obama in his grade school days, Indonesia is a cou ,Books more
Aug 10, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books