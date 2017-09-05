RSS

Best Coast

mkedancetheatrenetwork.jpg.jpe

On Sunday, September 10 from noon-3 p.m., the MilwaukeeDance Theatre Network (MDTN) will host Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network Day atUW-Milwaukee in Mitchell Hall (3032 N Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wis.). The eventwill allow professional dan.. more

Sep 5, 2017 3:09 PM Around MKE

tpimage.jpg.jpe

Eco-friendly music festival Rock the Green recently releaseda video showcasing its headlining acts. The video, which pulls highlights frompast festivals, shows what the festival is all about: great music,sustainability and good times.Roc.. more

Sep 2, 2016 3:34 PM Sponsored Content

twim_bestcoast.jpg.jpe

Lupe Fiasco and Best Coast return to Milwaukee, while WMSE hosts a swinging fundraiser. more

Nov 24, 2015 7:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

best coast.jpg.jpe

Summer hasn’t been what it should be in Milwaukee. Sweltering days and sunshine have been replaced by a seemingly endless bank of eerie fog that has taken over the lakefront. California’s Best C,Concert Reviews more

Jun 27, 2014 10:36 AM Concert Reviews

sylvan.jpg.jpe

Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party, Summerfest, King Buzzo and more! more

Jun 26, 2014 12:58 AM This Week in Milwaukee

matisyahu.jpg.jpe

Mar 26, 2014 12:15 PM On Music

blogimage13815.jpe

“Vocals have always been my strong point: The one thing I feel the most more

Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage13077.jpe

The previous volume in this series of funky soul gospel compilations included Milwaukee's Masonic Wonders among its anthologized acts. The second volume carries a Wisconsin connection as well. Two of Good God! Born Again Funk's more traditi... more

Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage5531.jpe

“Laugh,” singer Nathan Williams accuses the listener on his spirited third album as Wavves, “I bet you laugh right behind my back.” He’s got reason good reason for the suspicion. The same supporters that built Williams up as one of last year’s bre.. more

Jul 1, 2010 8:21 PM On Music

blogimage10118.jpe

Ramble John “RJ” Krohn, better known by his stage name RJD2, still remembers the moment that inspired him to begin creating the instrumental hip-hop compositions that would become his signature.“The big light bulb went off in my head t more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

When times get tough, the tough get twisted. With a struggling economy and rising unemploy 3Penny Opera ,Theater more

Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES