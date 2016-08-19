Best Of Enemies
Auditions For BEST OF ENEMIES with Acacia
Some time ago, playwright Mark St. Germaine adapted Osha Gray Davidson’s bestselling Best of Enemies for the stage. It tells the story of a friendship struck between a member of the KKK and an African-American civili rights activist in Dur.. more
Aug 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Black Paths (SelfMadeHero), by David B.
In 1919, the Italian futurist poet, novelist, screenwriter and aviator Gabriele D'Annunzio marshaled a private army and seized the Adriatic seaport of Fiume. In the confusion of post-World War I Europe, D'Annunzio was able to rule more
Mar 14, 2013 1:08 AM David Luhrssen Books
Best of Enemies: A History of US and Middle East Relations, Part One: 1783-1953 (Abrams), by Jean-Pierre Filiu and David B.
History told as a graphic novel is nothing new, but Best of Enemies is a singular accomplishment, packing episodes little known and less understood into striking black-and-white frames crowded with imagery and ideas. The imaginative landsca... more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Skylight Opera’s Must-See ‘H.M.S. Pinafore’
When I think through all the Skylight Opera productions I have seen there over the last 25 years, Gilbert & Sullivan are the high points. H.M.S. Pinafore, which opened last weekend, handsomely adds luster to the G&S tradition at Skylight.Pe... more
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music