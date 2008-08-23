RSS
Best Of Fun
Oliver Stone's Nixon
The Republicans became the party of fear in the aftermath of World War II when a pair of returning servicemen, Joe McCarthy and Richard Nixon, ran for national office and turned politics into a battlefield. Communism was the ominous drumbeat they.. more
Aug 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Death Cab to play Okobos Music Festival
It's a bit out of the Milwaukee area—actually, a good deal out of the Milwaukee area—but it deserves some attention nonetheless: A new line of "socially responsible" footwear called Okobos is launching itself this October with a concert in Green B.. more
Aug 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!