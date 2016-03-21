Best Of Milwaukee 2010
Remembering the Brewers-Marlins World Series of 1997 (and three other Milwaukee Fall Classics that Never Happened)
The chances you’ll need to scramblefor Brewers playoff tickets this year are about as slim as the chance you’llneed to find tickets to Bob Donovan’s inauguration as mayor. However, the Crewdoesn’t actually need to qualify for the postseason in .. more
Mar 21, 2016
Carole King: Documentary on a Life in Music
Although it doesn’t cover everything she accomplished, thedocumentary Carole King: Natural Woman hits the high points of an impressivecareer. Framed by her performance at the White House, where Pres. Barack Obamapresented her wi.. more
Mar 21, 2016
Dead Man’s April Fool Carnival
The first Friday of every month finds Dead Man’s Carnival coming to haunt the east side’s Miramar Theatre. Next month that happens to land on Apr. 1: April Fool’s Day 2016. It’s a mishmash of turn-of-the-century Vaudeville with contemporary DI.. more
Mar 20, 2016
Untamed Auditions For a Diverse Cast
Catina Cole has commissioned a group of 5 Black women playwrights to develop a set of shorts for MPower Theater. The program is called UNTAMED: Hair, Body, and Attitude: Short Plays by Black Women. According to the official announcement, t.. more
Mar 19, 2016
Sunset Playhouse Season Preview Party
Elm Grove’s Sunset Playhouse has been around for over 60 years. That’s like...8 million years in local theater time. This company has been through a few major local theatre epochs and mass extinctions and things. The company continues its sa.. more
Mar 18, 2016
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Spot 4MKE, Advertising Wisconsin and SXSW
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of polite conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're eulogizing another pointless use of perfectly good grant money: The Spot 4MKE. Never heard of it? .. more
Mar 17, 2016
Chris Abele’s Privatization Agenda
This is a guest commentary by Patrick Small.A cornerstone of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’sagenda, unmentioned in his carpet-bombing campaign ads, is his zeal forprivatization. In January 2011, Abele told PolitiFactWisconsin that he i.. more
Mar 17, 2016
Objective Open Mic Next Saturday
It’s presented in part by Caste of Killers Comedy Collective, but it isn’t just comedy. According to the Facebook announcement, Objective the open mic with the elegantly vague name is open to: “a variety of genres, such as Comedy, Music, and.. more
Mar 17, 2016
Tre Rivali Coming to Third Ward this Summer
Tre Rivali,the first Milwaukee restaurant from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, alongwith rooftop bar & lounge The Outsider, is set to open in June. ExecutiveChef Heather Terhune will be at the helm of the restaurant located at 200 NBroadw.. more
Mar 16, 2016
Arte Para Todos Goes Even Bigger in Year Two
Milwaukee's Arte Para Todos (Art For Everyone) festival launched with big ambitions last year, spotlighting 70 local acts acts at 15 venues in three neighborhoods and raising more than $21,000 for area schools in the process. This year it's going .. more
Mar 16, 2016
A Pale Pink Dragon in Racine
Things aren’t always what they seem. This can be a very, very difficult concept to get across to adults or children. This week Racine Children’s Theatre presents a story that illustrates the often deceptive nature of the world around us with.. more
Mar 16, 2016
The Day it Rained Baseballs: The Infamous 'Ball Day'
Opening Day inMilwaukee was once quite a bit different than it is today. If current openersare a night out on Water Street, opening day at County Stadium was a post-shiftknock-around at a corner bar in West Allis. The hulking old freighter o.. more
Mar 15, 2016
Unbuilt in Milwaukee: Six Cream City Building Proposals that Never Came to Be
A proposed bleacher expansion to County Stadium that was (thankfully) left on the drawing board. With the currentboom in downtown construction projects and proposals, Milwaukee has beentreated to a number of artist’s conceptions of what the futu.. more
Mar 15, 2016
Here's the 2016 Jazz in the Park Schedule
Mar 14, 2016
Microsoft Was Right to Close Lionhead (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Twenty-One)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Mar 14, 2016
Tim McGraw is Summerfest's Latest Marcus Amphitheater Headliner
Country is always well-represented at Summerfest’s MarcusAmphitheater, and this year is shaping up to be no exception. Following theannouncements of headlining shows by Blake Shelton (July 1) and Luke Bryan (July 7),Summerfest has announced a.. more
Mar 14, 2016
Auditions for Little Mermaid
As one Mermaid closes, another prepares to audition. And so it goes...the circle of life...(wait, no: that’s a different one.) As The NewTheatre on Main closes its staging of The Little Mermaid Jr., a production of the full musical prepares to mak.. more
Mar 14, 2016
Dumb Waiter Next Month at the Alchemist
You know what they call a quarter pounder with cheese in France? Doesn’t matter. If the question means anything to you, you should probably know about Harold Pinter. You should probably know about The Dumb Waiter. A couple of hitmen make sma.. more
Mar 13, 2016
Ordinary Days Opens Late This Month
New York has become a symbol in ways that might not have been previously anticipated. The bewildering social difficulties in a “city that never sleeps,” have grown from a metropolitan condition to the condition of life in a modern world of .. more
Mar 12, 2016
Where to Get Great Reubens Around MKE
With St. Patrick's Day looming next week, many people willbe hankering for corned beef. I don't know about you, but I prefer to eat mycorned beef on a sandwich as opposed to straight out of a pot of boiling waterwith a a chunk of cabbage. Lucki.. more
Mar 11, 2016