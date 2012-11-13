Best Of Milwaukee 2012
2012 Best of Milwaukee Winners
The Shepherd Express is proud to present the 22nd edition of the original, largest and most coveted Best of Milwaukee Readers' Choice Awards. There is no one better than the citizens of Milwaukee to select their favorite more
Nov 13, 2012 11:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
Sports & Recreation
"Man, he's the best player I've ever played with, and it's not just because of the homers. It's everything. He'll steal a base whenever you need him to; he'll play good defense." So said 15-year veteran Aramis Ramirez more
Nov 13, 2012 10:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
Services Rendered
The 2012 Best of Milwaukee winners in the Services Rendered category. more
Nov 13, 2012 10:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
Retail Food
The original Discount Liquor, across from Serb Hall, has long been the city’s one-stop supermarket for all things alcoholic. Along with all the usual brews and brands, Discount is the place to find anything unusual more
Nov 13, 2012 10:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
Real Estate
The 2012 Best of Milwaukee winners in the Real Estate category more
Nov 13, 2012 10:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
Music
Waukesha singer-songwriter Ryan McIntyre has won seven Wisconsin Area Music Industry awards for his breezy, acoustic pop sensibilities. The former lead singer of the rock group EXIT, McIntyre has sold more than 50,000 more
Nov 13, 2012 10:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
Medical
The 2012 Best of Milwaukee winners in the Medical category more
Nov 13, 2012 10:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
Higher Education
The 2012 Best of Milwaukee winners in the Higher Education category. more
Nov 13, 2012 10:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
Bought & Sold
The 2012 Best of Milwaukee winners for Bought & Sold more
Nov 13, 2012 10:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
Arts & Entertainment
Tory Folliard Gallery has been busy for around a quarter-century and was one of the pioneers in the Third Ward renaissance. In addition to representing outstanding national and regional artists, owner Tory Folliard more
Nov 13, 2012 10:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
Nightlife
Hooligan’s, that classic triangular-shaped corner bar, has long been a favorite spot for East Side imbibers. It’s also a favorite for casual food, especially at lunchtime. The small kitchen has a remarkably large menu, quite a more
Nov 13, 2012 10:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
Food & Drink
Ethiopian restaurants offer a unique dining experience: You can ditch the knives and forks and eat your meal along with the plate it’s served on—the crepe-like, slightly tart sourdough called injera. Ethiopian Cottage offers more
Nov 13, 2012 10:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
City Confidential
It makes perfect sense that our readers would pick up the Shepherd at their neighborhood Pick ’n Save—almost 200,000 Shepherd readers shop at a Roundy’s Pick ’n Save or Metro Market. We very much appreciate your more
Nov 13, 2012 9:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
Vote in the 2012 Best of Milwaukee Readers' Poll!
This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the Best of Milwaukee, making it the longest-running readers' choice poll in the city. Each year, we ask readers to vote for their favorite Milwaukee-area businesses, events and personalities. We then... more
