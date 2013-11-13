Best of Milwaukee 2013
Best of Milwaukee 2013: Out & About
If you are living on a fixed income or just appreciate a good deal, visit Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill. With two daily happy hours from 2-6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight more
Best of Milwaukee 2013: Medical
Acupuncturist INVIVO 2060 N. Humboldt Ave. 414-265-5606 invivowellness.com Runners-up: Milwaukee Community Acupun,2013 Best Of Milwaukee more
Best of Milwaukee 2013: A&E
Located in the heart of its neighborhood on the South Side, the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts is truly about furthering local culture. For more than 25 years, WPCA has focused on promoting local artists’ work, helping to educate young ... more
Best of Milwaukee 2013 Readers' Poll Results
The Shepherd Express is proud to present the 23rd edition of the original, largest and most coveted Best of Milwaukee Readers’ Choice Awards. There is no one better than more
Best of Milwaukee 2013: Services Rendered
Best of Milwaukee 2013: Dining Out
Injera, a large, spongy flatbread with a slightly tart flavor, adds to the unique experience of dining at an Ethiopian restaurant. All entrées are served on top of injera, and it is also your dining utensil—simply tear off a piece and more
Best of Milwaukee 2013: Music
Some artists just seem more dedicated than others. Though she’s barely out of high school, Brookfield native Nora Collins has gigged relentlessly over the last three years, averaging about 200 performances a year, charming audiences in any ... more
Best of Milwaukee 2013: Real Estate
Best of Milwaukee 2013: Bought & Sold
Best of Milwaukee 2013: City Confidential
Personal injury lawyer Michael Hupy (Hupy and Abraham) doesn’t ride, but he has fought for protections for bikers since the ’80s, when he realized that “bikers had no good lawyers.” They do now. In addition to his legal advocacy, Hupy’s ... more
Best of Milwaukee 2013: Higher Education
Best of Milwaukee 2013: Sports & Recreation
Conventional wisdom has it that the drunker people are, the better they bowl. By that logic, some of the best bowling in the world must be taking place at this historic, basement-level East Side retreat, where it often feels like there are ... more
Best of Milwaukee 2013: Retail Food & Drink
When it comes to cheese, Wisconsinites know best. West Allis Cheese & Sausage carries a wide selection of local and imported cheeses ranging in textures and tastes, from soft to crumbly, sweet to sharp. They’ve got American more
