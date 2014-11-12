Best Of Milwaukee 2014
2014 Best of Milwaukee Winners!
The complete 2014 Best of Milwaukee Winners list. more
Nov 12, 2014 12:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2014
Sports & Recreation
Landmark Lanes landmarklanes.com Runners-up: Bay View Bowl Koz’s Mini Bowl ,2014 Best of Milwaukee more
Nov 11, 2014 11:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2014
Services Rendered
Services RenderedAnimal Welfare Organization Milwaukee Humane Society Csilla,2014 Best of Milwaukee more
Nov 11, 2014 11:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2014
Retail Food & Drink
Looking for a good Dutch beer or wine from the Balkans? A liquor store with its own shopping carts is obviously intended as a place where drinkers can stock up. For many years Discount Liquor has been a one-stop supermarket for all things a... more
Nov 11, 2014 11:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2014
Real Estate
Real Estate, Apartments, Condos, more
Nov 11, 2014 11:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2014
Out & About
On Monday, my Lakefront tapper costs me $3.50. On Tuesdays, MGD or Leinie’s bottles are $2.50. All tappers (a good selection) cost $3 on Thursdays. Good but not that good, so what—aside from bumper more
Nov 11, 2014 11:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2014
City Confidential
“Everybody needs to be part of the solution,” Barbara Beckert told the Shepherd last year. Beckert, the director of the Milwaukee office of Disability Rights Wisconsin more
Nov 11, 2014 11:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2014
Music
Brookfield singer-songwriter Nora Collins hit the ground running. Though she’s only a few years removed from high school, the country/folk/pop singer plays shows at a more
Nov 11, 2014 10:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2014
Medical
Jonathan Ferris (INVIVO) invivowellness.com,2014 Best of Milwaukee more
Nov 11, 2014 10:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2014
Higher Education
Higher Education Four-Year College University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee uwm.edu Runner-up: Milwaukee School of En,2014 Best of Milwaukee more
Nov 11, 2014 10:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2014
Dining Out
Along with one of this year’s runners-up, Alem, Ethiopian Cottage is among the few places north of Chicago offering injera, a soft crepe-like sourdough bread serving as plate, utensil and the meal itself. Tasty East African more
Nov 11, 2014 10:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2014 1 Comments
Bought & Sold
The Tool Shed,2014 Best of Milwaukee more
Nov 11, 2014 10:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2014 2 Comments
A&E
For nearly 35 years, the Third Ward-located Katie Gingrass Gallery has enriched Milwaukee’s cultural scene with the exhibition of arts and artists of all stripes: the up and coming, the established, the antique, the regional more
Nov 11, 2014 9:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2014
Live Art Auction @ Best of Milwaukee 2014 Celebration
Suffering frompost-election blues? Missing the fervor stirred up by promises ofchange? Lacking the excitement of standing in multiple lines only to realizethat you haven't re-registered since moving?Fortunately, thethril.. more
Nov 8, 2014 8:55 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Predictable and Inevitable Blowback
Imagine, if you can, an alternate universe. Imagine that in this alternate universe, a foreign military power begins flying remote-controlled warplanes over your town, using on-board missiles to kill hundreds of your innocent neighbors. Now... more
May 14, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 4 Comments