Best Of Milwaukee Awards Party
Where to Brunch on Easter Sunday
Easter Sunday bunch is a strong tradition in Milwaukee,whether you observe the holiday or not. Who doesn't love an excuse to gobrunching, especially when the weather's getting warmer and cabin fever isstarting to set in? Here are some spots to .. more
Mar 22, 2016 3:33 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Best of Milwaukee Awards Party
Express Best of Milwaukee readers' choice awards, and tonight we'll unveil the winners at an award ceremony and party that's open to the public. The event features complimentary hors d'oeuvres and desserts... more
Nov 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Best of Milwaukee Awards Party
The readers have spoken. Thousands voted in the 2010 Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee readers’ choice awards, and tonight we’ll unveil the results at an award ceremony and party that’s open to the public. The event features more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments