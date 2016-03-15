Best Open-Mic Night
Unbuilt in Milwaukee: Six Cream City Building Proposals that Never Came to Be
A proposed bleacher expansion to County Stadium that was (thankfully) left on the drawing board. With the currentboom in downtown construction projects and proposals, Milwaukee has beentreated to a number of artist’s conceptions of what the futu.. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Few open-mic nights in Milwaukee have the history of Linneman’s long-running Wednesday night event, a magnet for talent from Milwaukee’s folk, rock and alt-country scenes. Many of the city’s finest songwriters proudly cite this open-mic more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Meet the Street Team-Jeff
1) Where are you from: Brookfield, WI 2) Describe yourself in 3 words: Outgoing, sarcastic, jokester 3) What do you like to do on your free time: Hang with friends, Ski (if there is snow on the ground of course), watch movies, listen to good m.. more
Jul 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE